Bay Net

One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash In Mechanicvsille

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On September 1, at approximately 6:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motorcycle accident on Three Notch Road, in the area of Loveville Road. Crews arrived and found the motorcycle off the roadway with one person reportedly injured. The driver was...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say

BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
PASADENA, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Maryland Accidents
Accident, MD
Maryland Cars
Leonardtown, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Public Invited To Sheriff Somerville Road Dedication Ceremony

LEOANRDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff, the Maryland State Highway Administration and the St. Mary’s County State Delegation proudly invite the public to a road naming ceremony in honor of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. The dedication ceremony will...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo

LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
LARGO, MD
Bay Net

Allen Brent Cast, Jr.

Allen Brent Cast, Jr., 60 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 30, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on December 26, 1961 in Blue Island, IL to Allen Brent Cast, Sr. and Judith Francis Miller. Allen resided in St. Mary’s County, MD...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Crash In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate-495 at MD Route 214 for a reported pedestrian that was struck.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Lusby Man For Burglary And Rape

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nicholas Kelson, 27 of Lusby. Kelson is wanted for Burglary-2nd Degree and Rape-2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Kelson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800...
LUSBY, MD
WMDT.com

11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

