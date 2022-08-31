Read full article on original website
One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
Bay Net
Motorcyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash In Mechanicvsille
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 1, at approximately 6:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motorcycle accident on Three Notch Road, in the area of Loveville Road. Crews arrived and found the motorcycle off the roadway with one person reportedly injured. The driver was...
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash in Lothian
LOTHIAN, MD – On August 27, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to southbound Southern...
Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say
BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
Road Closed Due To Reported Gas Leak In Anne Arundel County
A major Maryland roadway was shut down on Friday afternoon due to a reported gas leak. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. Officials said that...
Gas leak in Anne Arundel causes road closure and substantial delays
The leak will leave Meehling Road completely closed for 24 hours. Traffic will be heavily impacted on the Peninsula
Four Injured in Crash in Owings
OWINGS, MD – On August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Southern District officers were...
WJLA
2 hospitalized with serious injuries, 50 gallons of fuel spills after crash in Maryland
BRANDYWINE, Md. (7News) — Two people suffered serious injuries and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on to the road after a multi-vehicle crash in Prince George's County on Wednesday, police said. The crash took place on Crain Highway in Brandywine in the area of Clymer Drive and Chadds...
'Substantial Delays' On Maryland Roadway Expected After High-Pressure Gas Line Impacted: Police
A high-pressure gas line that was impacted on Friday afternoon could have long-lasting implications for motorists in Maryland. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. At...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.
Bay Net
Public Invited To Sheriff Somerville Road Dedication Ceremony
LEOANRDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff, the Maryland State Highway Administration and the St. Mary’s County State Delegation proudly invite the public to a road naming ceremony in honor of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. The dedication ceremony will...
DC motorcyclist hit by multiple vehicles dies in Beltway crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist from D.C. has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles following a crash in Prince George's County. None of the vehicles that struck the 43-year-old man stayed on the scene, according to investigators. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday....
Bay Net
Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo
LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
Bay Net
Allen Brent Cast, Jr.
Allen Brent Cast, Jr., 60 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 30, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on December 26, 1961 in Blue Island, IL to Allen Brent Cast, Sr. and Judith Francis Miller. Allen resided in St. Mary’s County, MD...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Crash In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate-495 at MD Route 214 for a reported pedestrian that was struck.
Bay Net
Chesapeake Beach Motorcyclist Dies Days After Crash In Anne Arundel
LOATHIAN, Md. – On August 27, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to southbound Southern Maryland Boulevard (Route 4) and Talbot Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the Talbot Road crossover...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint On Friday
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Sept. 2, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Route 235 in the California area where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
Bay Net
Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Lusby Man For Burglary And Rape
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nicholas Kelson, 27 of Lusby. Kelson is wanted for Burglary-2nd Degree and Rape-2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Kelson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800...
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
