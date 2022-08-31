On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO