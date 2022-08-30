Read full article on original website
KLTV
Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Should a city be required to get voter approval before taking on any new debt?. That’s the big question in Nacogdoches. The approved to move forward with certificates of obligation last week, which would fund projects like consolidating two city fire stations, fix drainage issues and replace deteriorated play ground equipment. All bypassing voter approval.
KLTV
Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project
LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been four years since plans to renovate schools in Lovelady were set into motion, and now they’re nearly completed. The bond to fund the renovations was passed in November of 2019, and four months later the pandemic hit, which made the process slow to a crawl due to supply shortages.
KLTV
Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday night’s game against Nacogdoches, Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy went deep not once, but twice for two touchdown catches.
KLTV
Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Hallsville, Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander runs to the endzone and catches a 36-yard pitch for a touchdown.
KLTV
Angelina County Ag News: Rebounding after recent rains
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There is no doubt that our recent rainfall has helped tremendously. From rural pastures to urban landscapes, everything does better with rain. Lawns have fared incredibly well. As my wife and I took a road trip this past weekend and didn’t get to mow the lawn, it is evident to all passersby that we need to mow. Stories have been shared amongst friends that they didn’t mow but just a few times over the summer. But now with the recent showers, lawns that have simply been surviving seem now to be thriving.
KLTV
Rusk’s Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday night’s game against Crockett, Rusk’s Elijah Ward makes the 20-yard catch and breaks free, running all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison. David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth. The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found...
