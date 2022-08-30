ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Should a city be required to get voter approval before taking on any new debt?. That’s the big question in Nacogdoches. The approved to move forward with certificates of obligation last week, which would fund projects like consolidating two city fire stations, fix drainage issues and replace deteriorated play ground equipment. All bypassing voter approval.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been four years since plans to renovate schools in Lovelady were set into motion, and now they’re nearly completed. The bond to fund the renovations was passed in November of 2019, and four months later the pandemic hit, which made the process slow to a crawl due to supply shortages.
LOVELADY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nacogdoches, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Education
KLTV

Angelina County Ag News: Rebounding after recent rains

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There is no doubt that our recent rainfall has helped tremendously. From rural pastures to urban landscapes, everything does better with rain. Lawns have fared incredibly well. As my wife and I took a road trip this past weekend and didn’t get to mow the lawn, it is evident to all passersby that we need to mow. Stories have been shared amongst friends that they didn’t mow but just a few times over the summer. But now with the recent showers, lawns that have simply been surviving seem now to be thriving.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy