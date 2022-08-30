Read full article on original website
Crews prevent field fire from reaching home in Washington County
A growing field fire is threatening to reach a home in Washington County, officials say.
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict
As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
Abandoned ships set for removal from Columbia River
Two abandoned ships in the Columbia River, off Hayden Island, have been approved for removal.
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
clayconews.com
PICKUP VERSUS CMV CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at Stone Road. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by Blake Welding (22) of Damascus, was...
Workers at Hillsboro New Seasons store reject unionization
Workers overwhelmingly voted against unionizing at the Orenco Station New Seasons Market in Hillsboro on Thursday, dealing a blow to labor organizing efforts at the grocery chain. Of 97 employees who cast ballots at the store, 60 opposed the union and 37 voted in favor of joining the United Food...
WWEEK
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
kptv.com
In-N-Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
Shootout at Fred Meyer in Wood Village sends shoppers scrambling: ‘It was chaotic’
A shootout in broad daylight in front of a Wood Village Fred Meyer left shoppers scrambling for cover and deputies rushing to the scene, but initial reports say no one was harmed during the hail of bullets. Investigators say two people exchanged gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Fred...
opb.org
How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown
Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
City council meeting gets heated between Mayor Wheeler, PPB Chief Lovell
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell presented 2021's crime report at Wednesday's city council meeting.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
Readers respond: Better government won’t reward incompetence
The first question that popped in my mind after reading The Oregonian/OregonLive’s article about the $1.4 million cyberscam, enabled by incompetent employees of Portland’s Housing Bureau, was, “How much money are we taxpayers going to reward them to leave their jobs?” (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22) After all, we did that with the former housing director, who was ultimately responsible for that decision and the overall performance of her team.
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
Portland’s Louis Vuitton store stiffs city, Multnomah County on local tax bill, lawsuit claims
Sacré bleu! One of the world’s largest luxury brands — and a target of widespread looting during a downtown Portland riot — is shortchanging the city and Multnomah County on taxes, court records allege. Louis Vuitton owes the pair of governments a combined $42,000 after the...
