Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC News
Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg
A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
survivornet.com
‘I Felt Like My Legs Were Cemented to the Floor:’ Bodybuilder Teen Left Paralyzed from the Waist Down Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Just A Slipped Disc’ But It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Teenage powerlifter Brandon Hackett, now 20, is thankfully walking again after a terrifying Ewing sarcoma last year that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors initially mistook the rare tumor, which forms in the bones or soft tissue, for sciatica due to a slipped disc. Ewing sarcoma is a...
Little Leaguer heads home after "doing wonderfully" in recovery
Twelve-year-old Easton Oliverson has been released from a hospital and is "doing wonderfully" after falling off his bunk bed and fracturing his skull before the Little League World Series.
Ohio man who suffered 20,000 bee stings and ingested 30 bees wakes up from coma, family says
The bee attack took place Aug. 27 at a home in Union Township, about 50 miles southeast of Cincinnati.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10-year-old saves drowning mom suffering seizure in pool
A 10-year-old boy from Oklahoma sprang into action to save his mother from drowning in the family's backyard pool.
Medical examiner: Dolphins’ Jason Jenkins died of blood clot. And celebration of life details
Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins died of a blood clot, according to the Miami-Dade medical examiner department. A team spokesperson also confirmed the cause of death.
Thompson Square Postpone Shows for Shawna Thompson to Undergo Back Surgery
Husband and wife duo Thompson Square will spend some time off the road this fall as they address some health issues. Singer Shawna Thompson, one half of the "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" band, is scheduled to undergo back surgery to correct complications from a recent injury. "We're...
CBS News
535K+
Followers
64K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1