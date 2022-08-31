Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Local filmmakers capture groundbreaking footage of rare shark species
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (September 1, 2022): Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts. Named for its ‘porpoise’ shape and for its ‘beagle’-like...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 2-4)
Happy Labor Day Weekend! We present “Six Picks Events,” some fun ideas for what to do around the state this weekend. Friday: Head to Rejects Brewery in Middletown Friday night for the best comedy on Aquidneck Island. Held on the first Friday of every month, laugh it up this weekend with Dina Hashem, Max Antonucci, Nicole Auclair and Stevie Collins. And enjoy a freshly brewed craft beer while you’re at it! Click here for complete details.
providenceonline.com
A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond
Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 2-4)
The Labor Day holiday weekend means a ton of live music throughout the region. This is one of those times where you really need to clone yourself to get to all the shows on your events page! Check out a few favorites below. All Weekend: We’ve had a couple of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FodorsTravel
10 Reasons This Is the Best State in the U.S. to Celebrate Fall
Find out why Rhode Island is home to some of the most exciting fall festivities that New England has to offer. Rhode Island might not be the mightiest state, but it does pack a punch. From local seafood, year-round festivals, an eclectic artists community, and being the proud owner of a drive-in theater, we know how to condense a bunch of fun into our little state.
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities
The late founder of Yankee Candle definitely knew what to do with the fortune he made from selling all those candles. Michael James Kittredge II owned a home that dreams are made of. If there is any amenity that you can think of, this house had them all!. Recently, the...
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH Recommends No Swimming at Surfer’s Rock area at Second Beach, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth and two more
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced that it has recommended closing several area beaches due to high levels of bacteria in the water. RIDOH recommends closing Scarborough State Beach-South in Narragansett, Surfer’s Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick for swimming because of high bacteria levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rimonthly.com
37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September
WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
whatsupnewp.com
RI Mosquito Report: State announces 2nd finding of West Nile Virus at Westerly collection site
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed a second detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state this summer. As was the case with the first WNV finding, which DEM announced Aug. 17, the second sample also was collected in Westerly. RIDOH testing revealed no new positives of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). DEM collected 83 samples of mosquitoes from 37 traps set statewide during the week of Aug. 23. Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Aug. 29 are pending.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor, DEM announce opening of 180-acre shellfishing area in Greenwich Bay to conditionally approved
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it is upgrading about 180 acres of shellfishing grounds in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick from prohibited to conditionally approved harvesting status starting at sunrise on Friday, Sept. 2. The opening represents a 10 percent increase...
iheart.com
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rhode Island Energy: Prepare for heating bill hike this fall
Rhode Island Energy is warning its natural gas customers to prepare for increased heating costs over the next year.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the most seniors in Rhode Island
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
beckersspine.com
University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts
Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
whatsupnewp.com
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
whatsupnewp.com
RIPTA launches year-long free Transit Pilot Program beginning September 1 on the R-Line
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) today announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket. This free fare pilot program, funded with $2.5 million in the state budget for the fiscal year that began...
Comments / 0