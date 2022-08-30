Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Is Leonardo DiCaprio turning into a creepy old man?. Twenty-five is a milestone year. It’s when the development and maturation of your prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for impulse control and decision-making, is finally complete. At 25 you have reached maturity and have a fully formed brain. You also have absolutely no chance of dating Leonardo DiCaprio. As has been frequently observed, the 47-year-old actor appears to be incapable of a relationship with anyone over the age of 25.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO