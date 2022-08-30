ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Northeast Florida high school football stats leaders: 2022, Week 1

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICK4A_0hbjQiag00

The Times-Union rounds up stat leaders through Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season across the Jacksonville area.

INDIVIDUALSTATISTICS

Rushing

Player, school

Att.

Yds

TD

Avg.

Devin Outlaw, Oakleaf

15

256

4

17.1

Darnell Rogers, TCA

15

192

3

12.8

Treyaun Webb, TCA

19

189

3

10

Christian Davis, ESJ

18

183

2

10.1

Danny Approbato, C'side

20

172

2

8.6

Darrell Sawyer III, Parker

18

160

1

8.9

Benny Lewis, White

21

146

0

7

Christian Coleman, Menendez

16

146

3

9.1

Jaden Dailey, Camden

26

146

0

5.6

Passing

Player, school

Com.

Att.

Yds

TD

INT

Chris Turner, Yulee

27

42

298

1

2

King Johnson, Jackson

22

33

286

2

0

Locklan Hewlett, St.Aug.

16

38

269

2

4

D.J. Moore, Bolles

12

23

238

3

1

Jamarrie McKinnon, Palatka

10

15

209

4

0

Hans Price, Impact

13

28

203

1

3

Jordan Martin-Durham, Zarephath

12

20

201

0

0

Jarrod Elkins, Brunswick

13

26

194

1

2

Tramell Jones, Mandarin

11

20

190

3

0

Sean Wilks, E'wood

7

18

175

2

1

Receiving

Player, school

No.

Yds

TD

Avg.

Zack Drawdy, Yulee

13

202

0

15.5

Terrance Holland, Jackson

14

178

2

12.7

Naeem Burroughs, Bolles

6

178

2

29.7

Terrell Sampson, Zarephath

6

143

0

23.8

Kevon Roulhac, E'wood

4

135

1

33.8

Tyran Bush, Palatka

6

126

3

21

Carl Jenkins, St.Aug.

3

97

2

32.3

Brenden Cook, Flem.I.

2

94

1

47

T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick

4

92

0

23

Kicking

Player, School

FGM

FGA

Long

Gabe Caison, Camden

2

2

35

Ethan Eddins, BK

2

3

44

McClain Fineran, Brunswick

2

3

37

Punting(minimum 2)

Player, School

Punts

Long

Avg.

Ethan Eddins, BK

2

46

46

Tae'shaun Gelsey, R'side

3

n/a

39.3

Mike Mitchell, M'burg

2

44

37.5

Tyler Jefferson, Columbia

4

42

36.8

Logan Yazdiya, Mandarin

3

40

35

Interceptions

Player, School

Int.

TD

Octavius Barnes, Baldwin

3

1

Jonathan Bradham, S'wood

2

0

Jalen Ross, Bolles

2

0

Cortez Martinez, Baldwin

1

1

Latavion Thomas, Jackson

1

1

Camden Boyd, Fern.B.

1

1

Tyler Jenkins, C'side

1

1

Kemani Wilson, Bolles

1

1

Sacks

Player, School

No.

Jackson Copeland, Mandarin

3.5

Phillip Makauskas, Mandarin

2.5

Carmello Murphy, Mandarin

2

Jamari Whitehead, Raines

2

Sayvion Blount, S'wood

2

Blake Ray, Hilliard

1.5

Robert Simmons, Impact

1.5

Tackles

Player, school

Ast

Solo

Total

Cooper Thornhill, Camden

15

12

27

Jake Lindsey, Camden

11

14

25

Grayson Howard, Jackson

10

14

24

Zeke Cromwell, BT

5

11

16

Trooper Price, PV

4

12

16

Amauri Goff, Yulee

14

0

14

Carmello Murphy, Mandarin

4

9

13

Jamarley Riddle, Camden

6

7

13

Shamarion Gibbs, Camden

6

7

13

Nicholas Petiote, Camden

3

10

13

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school football stats leaders: 2022, Week 1

