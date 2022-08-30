Northeast Florida high school football stats leaders: 2022, Week 1
The Times-Union rounds up stat leaders through Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season across the Jacksonville area.
INDIVIDUALSTATISTICS
Rushing
Player, school
Att.
Yds
TD
Avg.
Devin Outlaw, Oakleaf
15
256
4
17.1
Darnell Rogers, TCA
15
192
3
12.8
Treyaun Webb, TCA
19
189
3
10
Christian Davis, ESJ
18
183
2
10.1
Danny Approbato, C'side
20
172
2
8.6
Darrell Sawyer III, Parker
18
160
1
8.9
Benny Lewis, White
21
146
0
7
Christian Coleman, Menendez
16
146
3
9.1
Jaden Dailey, Camden
26
146
0
5.6
Passing
Player, school
Com.
Att.
Yds
TD
INT
Chris Turner, Yulee
27
42
298
1
2
King Johnson, Jackson
22
33
286
2
0
Locklan Hewlett, St.Aug.
16
38
269
2
4
D.J. Moore, Bolles
12
23
238
3
1
Jamarrie McKinnon, Palatka
10
15
209
4
0
Hans Price, Impact
13
28
203
1
3
Jordan Martin-Durham, Zarephath
12
20
201
0
0
Jarrod Elkins, Brunswick
13
26
194
1
2
Tramell Jones, Mandarin
11
20
190
3
0
Sean Wilks, E'wood
7
18
175
2
1
Receiving
Player, school
No.
Yds
TD
Avg.
Zack Drawdy, Yulee
13
202
0
15.5
Terrance Holland, Jackson
14
178
2
12.7
Naeem Burroughs, Bolles
6
178
2
29.7
Terrell Sampson, Zarephath
6
143
0
23.8
Kevon Roulhac, E'wood
4
135
1
33.8
Tyran Bush, Palatka
6
126
3
21
Carl Jenkins, St.Aug.
3
97
2
32.3
Brenden Cook, Flem.I.
2
94
1
47
T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick
4
92
0
23
Kicking
Player, School
FGM
FGA
Long
Gabe Caison, Camden
2
2
35
Ethan Eddins, BK
2
3
44
McClain Fineran, Brunswick
2
3
37
Punting(minimum 2)
Player, School
Punts
Long
Avg.
Ethan Eddins, BK
2
46
46
Tae'shaun Gelsey, R'side
3
n/a
39.3
Mike Mitchell, M'burg
2
44
37.5
Tyler Jefferson, Columbia
4
42
36.8
Logan Yazdiya, Mandarin
3
40
35
Interceptions
Player, School
Int.
TD
Octavius Barnes, Baldwin
3
1
Jonathan Bradham, S'wood
2
0
Jalen Ross, Bolles
2
0
Cortez Martinez, Baldwin
1
1
Latavion Thomas, Jackson
1
1
Camden Boyd, Fern.B.
1
1
Tyler Jenkins, C'side
1
1
Kemani Wilson, Bolles
1
1
Sacks
Player, School
No.
Jackson Copeland, Mandarin
3.5
Phillip Makauskas, Mandarin
2.5
Carmello Murphy, Mandarin
2
Jamari Whitehead, Raines
2
Sayvion Blount, S'wood
2
Blake Ray, Hilliard
1.5
Robert Simmons, Impact
1.5
Tackles
Player, school
Ast
Solo
Total
Cooper Thornhill, Camden
15
12
27
Jake Lindsey, Camden
11
14
25
Grayson Howard, Jackson
10
14
24
Zeke Cromwell, BT
5
11
16
Trooper Price, PV
4
12
16
Amauri Goff, Yulee
14
0
14
Carmello Murphy, Mandarin
4
9
13
Jamarley Riddle, Camden
6
7
13
Shamarion Gibbs, Camden
6
7
13
Nicholas Petiote, Camden
3
10
13
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school football stats leaders: 2022, Week 1
