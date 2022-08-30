Northeast Florida high school football stats leaders: 2022, Week 1

The Times-Union rounds up stat leaders through Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season across the Jacksonville area.

INDIVIDUALSTATISTICS

Rushing

Player, school Att. Yds TD Avg. Devin Outlaw, Oakleaf 15 256 4 17.1 Darnell Rogers, TCA 15 192 3 12.8 Treyaun Webb, TCA 19 189 3 10 Christian Davis, ESJ 18 183 2 10.1 Danny Approbato, C'side 20 172 2 8.6 Darrell Sawyer III, Parker 18 160 1 8.9 Benny Lewis, White 21 146 0 7 Christian Coleman, Menendez 16 146 3 9.1 Jaden Dailey, Camden 26 146 0 5.6

Passing

Player, school Com. Att. Yds TD INT Chris Turner, Yulee 27 42 298 1 2 King Johnson, Jackson 22 33 286 2 0 Locklan Hewlett, St.Aug. 16 38 269 2 4 D.J. Moore, Bolles 12 23 238 3 1 Jamarrie McKinnon, Palatka 10 15 209 4 0 Hans Price, Impact 13 28 203 1 3 Jordan Martin-Durham, Zarephath 12 20 201 0 0 Jarrod Elkins, Brunswick 13 26 194 1 2 Tramell Jones, Mandarin 11 20 190 3 0 Sean Wilks, E'wood 7 18 175 2 1

Receiving

Player, school No. Yds TD Avg. Zack Drawdy, Yulee 13 202 0 15.5 Terrance Holland, Jackson 14 178 2 12.7 Naeem Burroughs, Bolles 6 178 2 29.7 Terrell Sampson, Zarephath 6 143 0 23.8 Kevon Roulhac, E'wood 4 135 1 33.8 Tyran Bush, Palatka 6 126 3 21 Carl Jenkins, St.Aug. 3 97 2 32.3 Brenden Cook, Flem.I. 2 94 1 47 T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick 4 92 0 23

Kicking

Player, School FGM FGA Long Gabe Caison, Camden 2 2 35 Ethan Eddins, BK 2 3 44 McClain Fineran, Brunswick 2 3 37

Punting(minimum 2)

Player, School Punts Long Avg. Ethan Eddins, BK 2 46 46 Tae'shaun Gelsey, R'side 3 n/a 39.3 Mike Mitchell, M'burg 2 44 37.5 Tyler Jefferson, Columbia 4 42 36.8 Logan Yazdiya, Mandarin 3 40 35

Interceptions

Player, School Int. TD Octavius Barnes, Baldwin 3 1 Jonathan Bradham, S'wood 2 0 Jalen Ross, Bolles 2 0 Cortez Martinez, Baldwin 1 1 Latavion Thomas, Jackson 1 1 Camden Boyd, Fern.B. 1 1 Tyler Jenkins, C'side 1 1 Kemani Wilson, Bolles 1 1

Sacks

Player, School No. Jackson Copeland, Mandarin 3.5 Phillip Makauskas, Mandarin 2.5 Carmello Murphy, Mandarin 2 Jamari Whitehead, Raines 2 Sayvion Blount, S'wood 2 Blake Ray, Hilliard 1.5 Robert Simmons, Impact 1.5

Tackles

Player, school Ast Solo Total Cooper Thornhill, Camden 15 12 27 Jake Lindsey, Camden 11 14 25 Grayson Howard, Jackson 10 14 24 Zeke Cromwell, BT 5 11 16 Trooper Price, PV 4 12 16 Amauri Goff, Yulee 14 0 14 Carmello Murphy, Mandarin 4 9 13 Jamarley Riddle, Camden 6 7 13 Shamarion Gibbs, Camden 6 7 13 Nicholas Petiote, Camden 3 10 13

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school football stats leaders: 2022, Week 1