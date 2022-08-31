Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin News Post
Patriots sweep Eagles in volleyball
ROANOKE—Patrick Henry swept Franklin County, 3-0, Tuesday in a non-district varsity volleyball match. Set scores were 25-13, 25-11, 25-17. For the Eagles (1-2), which lost its second straight match, Talaya Holland and Hope Greer each collected three kills, Maddie Caron totaled two kills, nine digs and an ace and Skye Carter distributed eight assists and registered three digs.
Franklin News Post
Hall of Fame candidates
Here is a biography of this year’s inductees into the Franklin County High School Sports Hall of Fame. All District performer in football, basketball, and baseball. Named First Team All District and Second Team All Timesland Quarterback in 1998 after throwing for a then Franklin County record 1229 Yards and 10 passing touchdowns.
Franklin News Post
Men's wrestling is returning to ODAC sports roster
FOREST—Men’s wrestling is returning to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), as announced by the league officials Wednesday. Competition begins with the 2022-23 season and features seven participating conference members including five full-time institutions and two associate partnerships. Greensboro (N.C.) College and Southern Virginia University have been approved...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County golfers extend district lead
ROANOKE—Franklin County extended its lead in the Blue Ridge District by winning Tuesday’s nine-hole league golf match at Hanging Rock Golf Club. The victory is Franklin County’s third in four matches played. Only three strokes separated the league’s top three teams. Franklin County won with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Old Dominion RB Elijah Davis suspended ahead of season opener against Virginia Tech
Old Dominion has suspended senior running back Elijah Davis for the season opener against Virginia Tech, the school announced on Wednesday. Davis has since been removed from the official Old Dominion roster for the 2022 season. According to the Virginian-Pilot, Davis was suspended for a violation of team rules. The...
Salem, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Martinsville High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion winner
After spending three decades as an assistant coach, Brent Pry will make his head coaching debut on Friday night when Virginia Tech faces the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk. The first-year head coach will be looking to improve upon Virginia Tech’s 6-7 record, which includes a 54-10 blowout loss to Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
cardinalnews.org
Back from a coma, former Roanoke sportscaster returns to broadcast booth
Justin Ditmore’s life has been defined by numbers. The 53-year-old Roanoke County resident kept score for 13 years as a reporter and sports director for WSLS-TV. He crunched actuarial tables working in the insurance business. However, one year ago, Ditmore’s number was just about up. He contracted COVID-19...
RELATED PEOPLE
Virginia Tech Football: Pry confirms Brion Murray legal issue, issues suspension
As was reported on Tuesday night for VIP subscribers, Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray was arrested earlier this month and will subsequently miss the season opener against Old Dominion on Friday. Murray, a redshirt senior, has the following charge: Fugitive with felony arrest. The arrest stems from unpaid traffic...
CBS Sports
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hokies (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.
wakg.com
Number of Bear Sightings in Halifax County Drop
After numerous bear sightings in Halifax County and South Boston over the past month it appears that some of the bears have moved back into the woods. Local leaders give credit for that migration to the citizens who heeded wildlife experts’ suggestion of moving trash cans inside or weighing the tops down, removing bird feeders, and taking measure to protect crops. According to the Gazette Virginian one of the bears was shot recently near Halifax. A property owner elected to shoot the bear after nonaggressive measures to scare the bear off failed. The bear was invading a chicken coop on the property. Virginia allows the shooting of bears if they are damaging livestock or property. An investigation into that shooting was conducted and ruled justified by the Virginia Department of Game. Bear sightings tend to increase in the fall and according to wildlife experts there have always been bears in the area normally not as close to the town.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Virginia Tech, Thomasson was a junior majoring in biological science. EARLIER STORY: A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin News Post
Botetourt County librarian is regional teacher of the year
A Botetourt County librarian is one of eight Virginia teachers who learned Tuesday of their selections as 2023 Virginia Regional Teachers of the Year. There were surprise classroom visits, assemblies and announcements at their schools. The eight are now in the running for selection next month as the commonwealth’s 2023 Virginia Teacher of Year, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
wfirnews.com
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Veterans Can Depend on Continued Presence In Salem
Since the release earlier this year of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) recommendations, there has been an amount of uncertainty regarding the future of the Salem VA Healthcare System and specifically with the continuance of the Salem VA Medical Center (VAMC). I feel it’s important to assure both our Veterans and our employees and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
WSLS
In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
Franklin News Post
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Comments / 0