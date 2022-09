FRANKLIN, Tenn. — To kick off the Halloween season early, the Lotz House is offering evening Ghost Tours of the house on Friday and most Saturday nights beginning Friday, Sept. 2 through October. Dates include Sept. 2,3,9,16,17, 23,24 and 30 and October 1,7,8,14,15,21,22,28,29,30 and 31. In addition, Women’s History Tour is scheduled for Sept. 4, 18 October 2 and 16. Battlefield Walking Tour is set for Sept. 6, 27, October 4.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO