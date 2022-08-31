SPOKANE, Wash. — What looks like candy could kill you. New types of fentanyl are now in the Inland Northwest, and law enforcement is on high alert. “Skittle” fentanyl pills were found in Coeur d’Alene, and agencies across the region say more are on the way. “Everything about this fentanyl crisis is crazy,” said Rob Boother. He’s the tactical operations...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO