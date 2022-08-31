ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

66-year-old woman accused of ramming boat, endangering family

NEWPORT, Wash. – 66-year-old Debra Rae Kennedy appeared in court Monday, for attempted assault and criminal mischief charges after she rammed her bass boat into a family’s wake boat in Sacheen Lake, while the family’s youngest daughter was swimming in the water. According to court documents obtained...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Two Valley Residents Arrested In Pullman On Vehicle Theft And Drug Charges

Two valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78 year old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
PULLMAN, WA
yaktrinews.com

Former Spokane Police officer found guilty of rape

SPOKANE, Wash. — A jury has found former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash guilty of rape. He was found guilty of one count of 3rd-degree rape and one count of 2nd-degree rape. Nash was found not guilty to one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. The maximum penalty...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft or where the equipment may have ended up is asked to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Risking your life’: Local law enforcement worried about new types of fentanyl

SPOKANE, Wash. — What looks like candy could kill you. New types of fentanyl are now in the Inland Northwest, and law enforcement is on high alert. “Skittle” fentanyl pills were found in Coeur d’Alene, and agencies across the region say more are on the way. “Everything about this fentanyl crisis is crazy,” said Rob Boother. He’s the tactical operations...
SPOKANE, WA

