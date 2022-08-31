Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
66-year-old woman accused of ramming boat, endangering family
NEWPORT, Wash. – 66-year-old Debra Rae Kennedy appeared in court Monday, for attempted assault and criminal mischief charges after she rammed her bass boat into a family’s wake boat in Sacheen Lake, while the family’s youngest daughter was swimming in the water. According to court documents obtained...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He’s described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th...
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County Sheriff's Office searching for potential arson suspects near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Wash. - According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, there have been approximately 20 suspicious fires in the Springdale area since July 2020. Most of them have been in close proximity to schools. Stevens County Fire District 1, Department of Natural resources, and the Sheriff's Office have all responded to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
pullmanradio.com
Two Valley Residents Arrested In Pullman On Vehicle Theft And Drug Charges
Two valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78 year old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
yaktrinews.com
Former Spokane Police officer found guilty of rape
SPOKANE, Wash. — A jury has found former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash guilty of rape. He was found guilty of one count of 3rd-degree rape and one count of 2nd-degree rape. Nash was found not guilty to one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. The maximum penalty...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
FOX 28 Spokane
Accused road rage shooter pleads not guilty to murder, drive-by shooting charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – Treven Lewis, accused of a road rage shooting on I-90 in July entered a not guilty plea to all counts in Spokane Superior Court. He is facing second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possesion of a firearm. Last Updated August 30 at 11:00 a.m. The Spokane...
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft or where the equipment may have ended up is asked to...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or...
‘Risking your life’: Local law enforcement worried about new types of fentanyl
SPOKANE, Wash. — What looks like candy could kill you. New types of fentanyl are now in the Inland Northwest, and law enforcement is on high alert. “Skittle” fentanyl pills were found in Coeur d’Alene, and agencies across the region say more are on the way. “Everything about this fentanyl crisis is crazy,” said Rob Boother. He’s the tactical operations...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane police officer slams his accusers on Facebook while jury deliberates in pending rape case
As the jury deliberated his fate, a former Spokane police officer on trial for rape posted his thoughts on social media Tuesday about the two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Nathan Nash called one of his accusers, a now 25-year-old woman, "a known meth-head" and accused her...
KHQ Right Now
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
