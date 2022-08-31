Downtown Eau Claire 'barcade' Reboot Social opens Friday

EAU CLAIRE — Creating elaborate video and lighting displays for concerts and music festivals kept Eau Claire natives Ian Prock, Ryan Warffuel and Max Koehler busy while they’ve been working around the U.S.

With little downtime to get supper and unwind in unfamiliar cities, they’d often end up in bars and restaurants where all there was to do was eat and drink. But they sought to get more out of that precious time before they’d have to get ready for the next show.