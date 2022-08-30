Read full article on original website
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
FOX 5 Zip Trip National Harbor Finale: On The Market
National Harbor is nestled in Prince George's County by the Potomac River! It’s time to see what homes are on the market during our FOX 5 Zip Trip 2022 Summer Finale at National Harbor!
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
DC motorcyclist hit by multiple vehicles dies in Beltway crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist from D.C. has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles following a crash in Prince George's County. None of the vehicles that struck the 43-year-old man stayed on the scene, according to investigators. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday....
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Washington Commanders Running Back Shot Twice
On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”
Amtrak vs. Car: Comparing trips to Virginia
Amtrak is closing out the summer by breaking passenger records in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak announced that ridership on Virginia-bound trains to and from Washington D.C.'s Union Station hit an all-time high last month.
Loved ones say goodbye to Potomac High School graduate killed by train
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes on Thursday. Kyle Honore was honored during a funeral service at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. FOX 5's Sierra Fox...
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
Virginia AG aims to curb fentanyl cases in midst of high death rates, emergence of 'rainbow pills'
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said there are new efforts to combat the growing fentanyl threat in the Commonwealth. The highly potent synthetic opioid has ravaged many communities across the country, and continues to keep police departments, including Prince William County, busy. Earlier this year, two teenagers in the county died after ingesting fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, also known as Perc30.
Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all
Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
Video shows large group of white teens singing n-word while riding Metro, school responds
WASHINGTON — A video showing a large group of white students singing lyrics, including offensive terms, and banging on the ceiling of the railcar has gotten the attention of many on Twitter, including a D.C. private school. Two videos of the large group of teens were posted on Twitter...
Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo
LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
