Potomac, MD

northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month

An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
CENTREVILLE, VA
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
CATONSVILLE, MD
titantime.org

Washington Commanders Running Back Shot Twice

On Sunday afternoon this past weekend the Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after attempting to stop a carjacking in Northeast D.C. During the carjacking Robinson was shot once in the leg and once in the hip and has undergone surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Police Chief Robert Contee said “At some point during the course of this robbery attempt, our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, [and] was able to actually wrestle that firearm away from one of the suspects. And [then] he was shot twice by the second suspect.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Amtrak vs. Car: Comparing trips to Virginia

Amtrak is closing out the summer by breaking passenger records in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak announced that ridership on Virginia-bound trains to and from Washington D.C.'s Union Station hit an all-time high last month.
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonstoday.com

Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival

Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

Virginia AG aims to curb fentanyl cases in midst of high death rates, emergence of 'rainbow pills'

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said there are new efforts to combat the growing fentanyl threat in the Commonwealth. The highly potent synthetic opioid has ravaged many communities across the country, and continues to keep police departments, including Prince William County, busy. Earlier this year, two teenagers in the county died after ingesting fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, also known as Perc30.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all

Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo

LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
LARGO, MD
