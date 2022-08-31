The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Slate Creek 3-Layer Project on Highway 139 in Lassen County. The $3.25 million project will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place an asphalt rubber chip seal and hot mix asphalt overlay approximately 37 miles north of Susanville, from 4.3 miles north of South Grasshopper Road to just south of Termo Grasshopper Road. The project will also include shoulder backing, upgrading of guardrail to meet current standards and striping.

