ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave

(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
State
California State
Plumas County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Shasta, CA
mynspr.org

Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North State#Fire Safety#Wildfire Safety#Cff
actionnewsnow.com

More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
OROVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 139 chip seal and overlay project upcoming in Lassen County

The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Slate Creek 3-Layer Project on Highway 139 in Lassen County. The $3.25 million project will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place an asphalt rubber chip seal and hot mix asphalt overlay approximately 37 miles north of Susanville, from 4.3 miles north of South Grasshopper Road to just south of Termo Grasshopper Road. The project will also include shoulder backing, upgrading of guardrail to meet current standards and striping.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

Candlelight Vigil at the Arcata Plaza for Those Lost to Overdose on August 31st

Press release from the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction:. Over 50 harm reduction programs who are part of the California Syringe Exchange Programs (CASEP) Coalition are taking collective action, August 31st on International Overdose Awareness Day to demand that the state legislature and administration take action to end the overdose crisis. Syringe exchange programs from across the state will host rallies and drop banners in high traffic areas using the taglines: Every Overdose Is A Policy Failure and Overdose Death Is Preventable: Fund Harm Reduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies confirm 2 health-related calls at Las Plumas High School

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two health-related calls at Las Plumas High School on Tuesday. The principal of the school told Action News Now that one student was passed out on a softball field and that it was possibly a heat-related issue. Deputies did...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy