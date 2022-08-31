Read full article on original website
Map shows where Mill Fire is burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco.
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave
(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mynspr.org
Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
One of California’s first prisons was a ship that sank
A ship on the Sacramento River, anchored near H Street, served as one of California’s first prisons in the 1800s.
actionnewsnow.com
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
Lassen County News
Highway 139 chip seal and overlay project upcoming in Lassen County
The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Slate Creek 3-Layer Project on Highway 139 in Lassen County. The $3.25 million project will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place an asphalt rubber chip seal and hot mix asphalt overlay approximately 37 miles north of Susanville, from 4.3 miles north of South Grasshopper Road to just south of Termo Grasshopper Road. The project will also include shoulder backing, upgrading of guardrail to meet current standards and striping.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
KTVU FOX 2
California remains 1 of 3 states that doesn't require independent coroner and sheriff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is only one of three states that doesn’t require independent coroner and sheriff offices. And it will remain that way. On Tuesday, the bill that would have forced the separation of powers failed to pass out of the senate. AB 1608 received only 13 votes when it needed 21 to pass.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
kymkemp.com
Candlelight Vigil at the Arcata Plaza for Those Lost to Overdose on August 31st
Press release from the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction:. Over 50 harm reduction programs who are part of the California Syringe Exchange Programs (CASEP) Coalition are taking collective action, August 31st on International Overdose Awareness Day to demand that the state legislature and administration take action to end the overdose crisis. Syringe exchange programs from across the state will host rallies and drop banners in high traffic areas using the taglines: Every Overdose Is A Policy Failure and Overdose Death Is Preventable: Fund Harm Reduction.
‘Fire tornadoes’ caught on video during massive brush fire in California
The intensity of a brush fire near Castaic, California, was captured on Wednesday afternoon when a series of “fire tornadoes” or “fire whirls” were spotted.
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
A new report from a prisoners’ advocacy group finds Kings and Shasta counties have the state’s highest rates of residents incarcerated for crimes.
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico to resume illegal camping enforcements at Little Chico Creek Greenway
CHICO, Calif. 11:07 A.M. UPDATE - The City of Chico can resume its illegal camping enforcements after finishing a conference with the judge on Wednesday, according to Chico’s Public Works Director Erik Gustafson. Gustafson said the city will start the first section of camp enforcement on Tuesday. Gustafson said...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies confirm 2 health-related calls at Las Plumas High School
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two health-related calls at Las Plumas High School on Tuesday. The principal of the school told Action News Now that one student was passed out on a softball field and that it was possibly a heat-related issue. Deputies did...
