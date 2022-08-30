knowing the darn system. the darn judge is going to put a bail on her. and when convicted. the judge will probably give her probation or less than 10 years in jail. but it was to happen to a judges family member they would throw the book at the driver. let's hope she gets a life sentence
The audacity of all that were involved left this man dying in the street while they gather documents from the car. They should all be charge and face the same charges the driver is facing why ? because they seemed to ignore the fact that a human being was dying in the street and decide that papers on the trunk were more important then him. I've seen people run out there to rescue their dogs & cats let alone this father of four.They should all go to prison but again who am I to judge.May He Rest In Peace & May God Have Mercy On Yall
she needs to go to prison for a long time, so how she acted after she killed that guy, she didn't care. she didn't call the police and tell them she did it. obviously she was high as a kite.!
