ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: Gorbachev deserves praise — but he may have also stored up trouble for Russia and Ukraine

By Mary Dejevsky
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lz1Oh_0hbjPKZ900

It is hard to overstate the irony of timing. Six months and a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine — on the same day that Ukraine announced the start of its long-forecast offensive to reclaim the southern district of Kherson from Russian occupation — the death was announced in Moscow of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union and the last General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.

The counterpoint with today and between Gorbachev and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, appears instructive, and it will be widely hailed as such. The liberator will be contrasted with the enforcer: the first — Gorbachev, a deep-down liberal, in tune with the forces of history; the second — Putin, rigid and repressive by nature, doing his utmost, with cruel and outdated means, to turn back the clock. There is some justification for this; but in many respects that counterpoint will be wrong.

Mikhail Gorbachev will go down in history, as he deserves to, as the man who loosened the shackles of the Soviet Union and in so doing precipitated the collapse of communism in Europe. As such, he appears the polar opposite of Vladimir Putin. Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who declined to follow his predecessors in using force to keep the Soviet bloc in line, is clearly a very different man to Putin, who, 30 years on, unleashed a war intended to — depending how you read it — either keep Ukraine allied to Russia, or to resurrect the Soviet Union or something akin to the Russian Empire by force.

But there are two serious questions to be asked here. For 20 of his years in power, Putin presided over a country that was freer and hugely more prosperous than the country led by Gorbachev between 1985 and 1991. Putin’s presidency will inevitably be seen through the prism of the Ukraine war, which has propelled the country back in many — but by no means all — respects to the closed society that was the USSR. But in the end, how successful will Putin be in turning back the clock?

The other question to be asked is how far Gorbachev was ever the master of events, and how far he was swept along by a mighty tide of political challenge and liberation that swept not just Europe, but many other parts of the world at the time, including China. His legacy — rightly — will be that he helped change both Europe and the world for the better. Millions of people across Central and Eastern Europe, and some in Russia, credit Gorbachev for transforming their countries and their personal lives dramatically.

And they are right. It is hard to exaggerate the contrast between the Soviet Union in 1985, when Gorbachev became General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, and Russia in 1995. Within a decade, the reality of those grey and repressive times had been erased by the colour and cacophony that rushed in. The most dramatic and hopeful change, though, was the flight of fear.

By the time he resigned as Soviet president and signed the USSR out of existence, the fear that had held Russians in thrall and kept half of Europe behind a wall was gone. Whether out of weakness or wisdom, Gorbachev had eschewed force as a means to preserve his power. Thus the bloodshed that had stained the Soviet empire at each stage in its evolution was largely absent from its collapse, and this is to his eternal credit.

Taking office in his mid-50s, after three elderly and ill leaders had died in office within 30 months, Gorbachev looked different and sounded different. Often accompanied on official engagements by his beloved wife, Raisa, he gave Soviet communism a “human face”. With “glasnost” and “perestroika”, the concepts that became his trademark, he presided over many a shattered Soviet taboo.

How far he was a master of this process, however, is another matter. By the summer of 1991, his efforts to convert a rigid unitary system into a consensual federation were failing. He was toppled briefly by a coup; power shifted irrevocably to Russia’s elected president, Boris Yeltsin, and the centre could no longer hold. On 8 December, heads of the three republics that had created the Soviet Union in 1924 renounced that treaty. On 25 December, Gorbachev resigned.

Gorbachev remained a player — albeit a fading player — through the Yeltsin decade, but started to speak out a little more, through his charitable foundation, during the Putin years. That, like Yeltsin, he was able to enjoy a reasonable retirement in his homeland (so far as his health allowed) was a plus in the context of Soviet and Russian history, where past leaders died in office or became non-persons. Much of his status was underpinned, however, by the adulation he enjoyed abroad, as the leader whose actions — or inaction — had contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the demise of an ideology that had imprisoned half of Europe since the end of the Second World War.

The international approval Gorbachev basked in, however, was not shared by most of his fellow-countrymen. Many Russians blamed him until his dying day for what they saw as the humiliation of their country, the loss of its great power status and, for many, the decline of a multi-ethnic ideal. This was largely why Gorbachev’s fitful attempts to play a post-Soviet political role failed dismally. He seemed not truly to grasp the contempt in which he was held by many Russians, who blamed him for their country’s loss of its status as a great power.

It has to be hoped that a new generation of Russians will come to understand what they owed to the last Soviet leader in terms of political and personal freedom and give him his proper due. At the time of his death, however, that day seems even further away than it has done at any time since he resigned.

Russia’s war on Ukraine can be seen in many ways as a conflict that was mercifully avoided when the Soviet Union broke up, but was always lurking in the wings as a possibility, in the event that the two most powerful and populous post-Soviet nations could not work out a new relationship as two sovereign states. Mikhail Gorbachev deserves all the immense credit he has been accorded as a leader who accepted the break-up of his country with dignity, rather than trying to keep it together by force.

In the end, though, the Soviet Union’s power was by then so diminished that he probably had little choice. Was he, in the end, a mover or a victim of history? The Soviet break-up itself, and the collapse of communism across Central and Eastern Europe that preceded it, may have been remarkably peaceful, as many observed at the time. Gorbachev’s refusal to use force outside Soviet borders earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990. But did the precipitate and de facto nature of the Soviet collapse in fact store up trouble for the future — reflected, for instance, in the status of Crimea and Ukraine’s suspension between east and west — helping to trigger the all-out war that Russia is now waging against Ukraine?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Washington Examiner

As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
MILITARY
International Business Times

'Conflict Mounting' Between Ukraine Army And Zelensky, Lukashenko Claims; President Refutes Statement

The Ukrainian army is allegedly in conflict with its own president as the war against Russia stretches into its seventh month, according to claims made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking in an open discussion for Belarusian schoolchildren and university students aired Thursday, Lukashenko suggested the conflict will hit its...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Soviet People#Soviet Empire#Russian
Daily Beast

Revealed: Putin’s New Deadline for a Major Victory in Ukraine

Russia’s forces are working to regroup again and charge after the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from a top Ukrainian official serving in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered Russian...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.
PROTESTS
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Hackers hack Russian taxi system; send all taxis to huge traffic jam in Moscow

On Thursday, hackers breached a Russian taxi app and sent dozens of drivers to the same location, causing a massive traffic jam. Yandex Taxi, a Russian taxi app, confirmed to Forbes.ru that it was targeted by hackers who caused a traffic jam that left drivers stuck for nearly an hour on Moscow’s Kutuzovsky Prospekt, a major road that leads to the capital city’s center.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

A Growing Backlash Against Russian Tourists Is Dividing Europe

Laplandia greets the shopper with the powerful aroma of smoked salmon. The sprawling warehouse of a store—located on the outskirts of Lappeenranta, Finland—opens to a display counter stocked with great slabs of the fish on plastic trays, some of it cured with herbs, some of it sprinkled with local lingonberries. But Elena wasn’t there for fish. On the morning of Aug 31, the 30-year-old Russian (who declined to give her last name to avoid social media criticism) had driven about 125 miles from St. Petersburg, Russia to buy warm clothing and shoes for her young son, plus other household supplies that EU and American sanctions had made it difficult to find at home . There was an urgency to her shopping as she beelined past the candy-colored heaps of plastic sandals and gigantic bags of chips, to a row containing industrial-sized bottles of laundry detergent—aware of a looming decision by the Finnish government “I’m worried they’re going to close the border again,” she said. “So we’ve been stocking up. This is my third trip in a week.”
LIFESTYLE
The Hill

Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy