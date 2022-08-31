Read full article on original website
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
KTVB
Fire that prompted I-84 closure in eastern Oregon now fully contained
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
'A hive of activity': Final preparations underway for Kuna Rodeo
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The first annual Kuna Rodeo kicks off Friday, and according to Lini Chytka, preparations are moving at a dizzying pace. Lini and her husband Cody Chytka are the owners of the Crooked 8, the venue hosting the rodeo...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Former refugees grow, supply produce for seven child daycares
BOISE, Idaho — Students usually grow their skills in the classroom, but this time they are growing them in the garden. "It helps to foster a sense of where their food comes from. That connection to it and their expansion on food," Nutrition Works program monitor Kelli Jeffress said.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Idaho State Board of Education promotes school safety with 'See Tell Now!' report form
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education (ISBOE) created a confidential form called "See Tell Now!" for students and staff to report any level of concerning information in Idaho schools. The form routes the reported tips to the appropriate agency. Low-level tips, such as bullying, go to...
Boise Police investigating claims of child enticement
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating reports of child enticement around the city. According to detectives with the BPD Special Victims Unit, multiple individuals have called in to report incidents of child enticement. Detectives investigated the claims and found that in all cases, "there were no reports of suspects talking to, touching or specifically approaching children," BPD told KTVB via email.
Non-profit Bruce's Legacy recovered Jose Nunez's body from Lucky Peak Reservoir last week
BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a non-profit from Wisconsin, an Idaho family now has closure. Bruce’s Legacy found 47-year-old Jose Nunez on August 22, after he drowned in Lucky Peak. “It's been a struggle,” said Nunez’s girlfriend, Sarah Gracia Mendoza. “It's been a long struggle.”
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise
Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
KIVI-TV
Micron's Boise investment announcement comes with a major perk for local education
NAMPA, Idaho — The expansion announcement by Micron Technologies also announced an apprenticeship program between the company and the College of Western Idaho. Micron also announced plans to invest in Idaho K-12 STEM education programs and "increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations." The Idaho-based company will...
Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies
BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
idahoednews.org
CDA levy fails; Middleton, Vallivue bond issues fall
Big-ticket ballot measures failed Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene and Canyon County. Here are the mixed results from a $261.4 million statewide school election day:. Coeur d’Alene: a 10-year, $80 million plant facilities levy failed. The levy received 50% support, falling short of the 55% supermajority needed to pass.
Boise dog owner believes his dog was kidnapped and is being held for ransom
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us remember the joy of getting our first pet, something that Chico McKinney's son Chase remembers vividly after getting his first puppy a month ago. That is until his puppy went missing a short time after. On August 2, Chase's dog got out of...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
