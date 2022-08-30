Read full article on original website
Kyle City Council adopts $212.6M budget for 2022-23 with no change to property tax rate
Kyle City Council adopted the 2023-23 budget and tax rate Aug. 25. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) In a special meeting Aug. 25, Kyle City Council approved the $212.6 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The new budget also comes with the same tax rate set in the 2021-22 fiscal year at $0.5082 per $100 of assessed property value.
NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
Travis County adopts $20 minimum wage, 5% across-the-board salary increase
Travis County commissioners met Aug. 30 to discuss employee compensation for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Aug. 30, Travis County commissioners unanimously voted to raise the minimum wage for Travis County employees from $15 to $20 an hour and implement a 5% salary increase across the board. The...
mycanyonlake.com
Property Taxes, Check for Canyon Lake Playground on Thursday’s Commissioners Court Agenda
County commissioners approve a $150,000 grant to help fund Comal County's Veterans Treatment Court June 30. On the agenda for tomorrow's meeting are property taxes and a check for a community playground in Canyon Lake. Image courtesy of Comal County. Commissioners meet 8:30 a.m. at the historic courthouse, 100 Main...
KSAT 12
Minimum wage for Travis County employees to increase to $20 an hour
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – The minimum wage for Travis County employees will soon be $20 an hour. The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted Tuesday to raise the minimum wage. For comparison, the federal minimum wage is $7.25, which is the same minimum wage for Texas. Travis County employees...
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
UPDATE: BCRUA pipeline leaks, member cities looking to plan for immediate repair
Leander and Cedar Park city officials provided an update about the repair on the leak in the BCRUA raw water line found Aug. 8 at the Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 council meetings. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) City officials in Leander and Cedar Park are recommending immediate repair on the...
Eanes ISD student enrollment on the decline while Lake Travis, Leander ISDs trending upward
The Lake Travis-Westlake area has three school districts that have felt the effects of the pandemic. Located in the Westlake region, Eanes ISD is expecting 7,770 students to attend the district in 2022-23 across its nine campuses with about 600 teachers. Lake Travis ISD is a school district in western...
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
Hutto ISD sets tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Chief Financial Officer Glenn Graham discussed district finances with trustees at an Aug. 25 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Hutto ISD trustees voted to adopt a district tax rate of $1.3929 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at an Aug. 25 meeting. The rate breaks down into a $0.9429...
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon
NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Austin City Hall notebook: License plate readers for police, east side development updates, more than $50M in homelessness funding head to council
Austin City Council will meet Sept. 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After an August centered around the city budget process and funding priorities, officials are back to a regular meeting schedule starting with a 141-item agenda this week. Tens of millions of city dollars for social service work and a...
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
Nonprofit A Kind Hart lends a hand at financial help in Lake Travis
Amber Hart (left) is the president and founder of A Kind Hart. In her years as a resident and Realtor in the Lake Travis area, Amber Hart said she has seen parts of the community in need of a helping hand. To remedy this, Hart founded the nonprofit organization A...
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Truist Bank opens Pflugerville location
The bank will host a grand opening event Sept. 29. (Courtesy Truist Bank) Trust Bank opened a new location July 11 at 2606 FM 1825, Ste. 200, Pflugerville. Truist's range of services includes personal, small-business and corporate banking as well as wealth management, insurance and commercial real estate. The new location will hold a grand opening event Sept. 29. 737-910-6387. www.truist.com.
