ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise

According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Business
City
Hays, TX
KSAT 12

Minimum wage for Travis County employees to increase to $20 an hour

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – The minimum wage for Travis County employees will soon be $20 an hour. The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted Tuesday to raise the minimum wage. For comparison, the federal minimum wage is $7.25, which is the same minimum wage for Texas. Travis County employees...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Fiscal Year#Property Values#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#M O
Community Impact Austin

Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment

Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro

Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
LAGO VISTA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hutto ISD sets tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23

Chief Financial Officer Glenn Graham discussed district finances with trustees at an Aug. 25 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Hutto ISD trustees voted to adopt a district tax rate of $1.3929 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at an Aug. 25 meeting. The rate breaks down into a $0.9429...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon

NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Hall notebook: License plate readers for police, east side development updates, more than $50M in homelessness funding head to council

Austin City Council will meet Sept. 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After an August centered around the city budget process and funding priorities, officials are back to a regular meeting schedule starting with a 141-item agenda this week. Tens of millions of city dollars for social service work and a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Truist Bank opens Pflugerville location

The bank will host a grand opening event Sept. 29. (Courtesy Truist Bank) Trust Bank opened a new location July 11 at 2606 FM 1825, Ste. 200, Pflugerville. Truist's range of services includes personal, small-business and corporate banking as well as wealth management, insurance and commercial real estate. The new location will hold a grand opening event Sept. 29. 737-910-6387. www.truist.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy