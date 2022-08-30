ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Nita Strauss's video for thrilling shred instrumental Summer Storm

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMb1G_0hbjPCVL00

Guitar legend Nita Strauss has released a video for new single Summer Storm . An instrumental that's as dramatic as it is fleet-of-finger, Summer Storm finds Strauss returning to familiar ground: the shred.

"Instrumental music is where my heart is, "says Stauss, "and Summer Storm might be the song I feel captures my personal style the most: cathartic, driving and emotional. While a lot of the upcoming record will have guest vocalists, I’m also so proud of the instrumental tracks and excited to officially unleash this one on the world!

"This video was shot on my last headline solo tour and couldn’t have captured the energy of that tour, the shows, band, crew and fans any better. Wild, chaotic, sometimes brutal, always fun."

Summer Storm is the first solo release from Strauss in almost a year, following her collaboration with Disturbed frontman David Draiman on Dead Inside , which was released last October. In the meantime she's been busy, announcing her departure from Alice Cooper's band in July after an eight year tenure, and hooking up with pop star Demi Levoto's touring band a week later.

In a new interview with Revolver , Strauss talks enthusiastically about pop musicians who look to rock music for inspiration, saying, "How cool for me, and Demi, all of us, to get to be on the ground floor of what could be this huge surge of rock music coming to the forefront. Bringing live guitars, real drums, real musicianship back to the forefront of mainstream music. Who wouldn’t want that to happen?”

No release date for the next album has been announced. Strauss is currently in South America with Demi Levoto's Holy Fvck tour, which returns to The US next month. Dates below.

Demi Levoto US tour 2022

Sep 22: Wheatland : Hard Rock Live Sacramento, CA
Sep 23: Reno Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, NV
Sep 25: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR
Sep 27: San Francisco The Masonic, CA
Oct 21: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC
Sep 30: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA
Oct 19: Brooklyn Brooklyn Made, NY
Oct 23: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA
Oct 25: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
Oct 28: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL
Oct 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Event Center, FL
Nov 01: New Orleans Fillmore New Orleans, LA
Nov 03: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX
Nov 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Tickets are on sale now

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

The trouble with Alice Cooper and the 2,000,000 pairs of flammable panties

Alice Cooper wanted some unique packaging for 1972's School's Out album, but the results fell foul of US customs regulations. “I had this reputation for doing covers that were outside the norm, for bands who sold sufficient quantities to have a custom-made sleeve,” explains Craig Braun, who designed the cover of Alice Cooper's School’s Out. “I had a company called the Sound Packaging Corporation, and I’d already done a few special packages like the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers when Alice’s manager, Shep Gordon, contacted us.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Draiman
Person
Nita Strauss
Person
Alice Cooper
Herbie J Pilato

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Shred#Rock Music#Atlanta#Rock Band#Stauss
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US

A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy