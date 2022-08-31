Read full article on original website
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5: Brie Will Get Her Revenge
Brie has vowed to take her abusive ex down on 'Virgin River.' In Season 5, she will get her long-awaited revenge.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
‘Virgin River’: A Ton of Season 5 Clues Are Hidden in Season 4
'Virgin River' Season 4 was explosive. However, it will be nothing compared to season 5. A ton of clues about what's happening next are already hidden in the older episodes.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
Washington Examiner
Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife
For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
‘Virgin River’: Hannah Will Become a Central Character in Season 5
Virgin River centers on a small town in Northern California. However, the small town has some major drama. From romances to drug lords and everything in between, fans have watched from the beginning as Los Angeles transplant, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), has navigated her new home and a super hot romance with Jack Sheridan (Martin …
TV tonight: Aidan Turner is too good to be true in The Suspect
The Poldark actor plays a shifty psychologist in ITV’s new murder drama. Plus: Jeremy Paxman’s farewell lap on University Challenge. Here’s what to watch this evening
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Last Premiere Title, Description Revealed
The Commonwealth goes into lockdown when The Walking Dead returns with its final midseason premiere. AMC has revealed the official title and description for the Season 11 Part 3 premiere, picking up where April's "Acts of God" midseason finale left off: with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) gunning for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). After Lance joined forces with Leah (Lynn Collins) to kill Maggie, had his troopers ambush Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and rounded up the Oceansiders, the Commonwealth's unhinged Deputy Governor took the communities of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force.
ComicBook
Richard Roat, Seinfeld and Friends Actor, Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a beloved character actor known for his work on projects like The Doctors, Friends, and Dallas, has passed away at the age of 89. The news was broken in a statement from his wife, Kathy Roat, who revealed that he passed away on Friday, August 5th in Orange County, California. Born on February 1, 1933 in Hartford, Connecticut, Roat was an accomplished actor of the stage and screen, with over 135 acting roles on film, television, and on Broadway. This included onstage stints on Broadway and at The Public Theatre in Central Park, The Huntington Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles and the Pasadena Playhouse. He also was an accomplished entertainment tax preparer, a job he held for over 50 years.
Emmy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Host, Nominees, Date and More
The biggest night in television! The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is returning to its usual home in Los Angeles this year — but there are some major changes afoot. The 2022 Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, after two years in which the coronavirus pandemic necessitated that the show […]
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
thedigitalfix.com
Dark Winds season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot and more
What is the Dark Winds season 2 release date? Based on Anthony Grove Hillerman’s novels, Dark Winds is the latest obsession for TV viewers with a soft spot for convoluted crimes, and psychological thrillers. Packed with exciting characters and a nail-biting script, season 1 left us with plenty of unanswered questions, and you may be wondering what is next for the AMC TV series.
‘Dead for a Dollar': Walter Hill’s New Western Starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Saddles Up in First Trailer (Video)
Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?. The official synopsis for the...
Ben Affleck Bonds With Son Samuel, 10, While Out & About After Honeymoon With J.Lo
Ben Affleck was photographed out and about with his ten-year-old son, Samuel Affleck, on Aug. 30. The dad of three rocked a navy button down and pants, keeping an eye on his only son, who was seen toting a bag with both of his hands. Ben’s other two children — Violet Affleck, 16, and Seraphina Affleck, 13 — were not seen with the duo on the outing.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 1
You might know Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, or maybe you're like me and think of him exclusively as "Paddington dad," but the new Netflix thriller I Came By wants you to see him as... a corrupt judge with a big scary secret. Apparently a lot of people are buying into that vision, because the film sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie chart today after premiering yesterday. Also new on the movies list is the Spanish psychological drama Under Her Control (No. 4), about a weird boss-employee relationship. Maybe that explains why the Top 10 TV Shows list is exactly the same as it was yesterday — everyone was just too busy watching movies!
ComicBook
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
Lara Spencer’s Kids: Meet Her Son Duff & Daughter Katharine
Lara Spencer, 53, is an Emmy-winning anchor for Good Morning America and has been with the ABC network for 14 years. And although her resume may boast many impressive titles and roles, Lara is also a mother to her two adorable kids. Keep reading to get to know more about the famous family!
