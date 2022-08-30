Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
musictimes.com
After Elton John, Britney Spears to Collab With DJ Khaled?
DJ Khaled is eager to collaborate with Britney Spears on music. The hip-hop entrepreneur has a long history of working with many celebrities; among others, he has collaborated with Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Drake, and Justin Bieber. Khaled was questioned by a reporter for Extra about if he would be open to collaborating with either superstar following the success of Britney and Elton John's new song Hold Me Closer, which was released last month.
musictimes.com
Who is Alexander Ludwig? Nicki Minaj's 'Ken' Takes Spotlight After 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" music video has already been released, and people are raving over her "barbie-fication" along with his on-screen partner, Alexander Ludwig. Ludwig, who plays Ken to Nicki's Barbie persona in the music video, has been making waves online as they notice the actor's chemistry with Nicki Minaj on screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Can Lea Michele Read? Infamous Conspiracy Theory About 'Funny Girl' Star Explained
Since her momentous casting as Fanny Brice in Broadway's 2022 production of "Funny Girl," Lea Michele has been in the headlines for months already. As she finally took on her dream role, debate and her dirty laundry have been put into the light again on social media - especially the infamous conspiracy theory that she is illiterate.
musictimes.com
Avril Lavigne Walk of Fame Star: Rocker Won’t Retire Anytime Soon Based on Speech; Here’s Why
Avril Lavigne has been taking the world by storm since she debuted two decades ago. Recently, she received the biggest honor in Hollywood by having her own Walk of Fame star. During her speech, the pop-punk princess hinted at the future of her career and it seems like she's not stopping anytime soon.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran 'Scared' About The Idea of Achieving THIS 'Milestone' [Details]
Ed Sheeran desires to achieve the same level of success as Coldplay. The 31-year-old musician claimed he will not consider himself successful in the music industry until he achieves the same level of popularity and length of career as Coldplay and U2. Asked what his next milestones or plans are,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
YUNGBLUD Blames Internet Trolls for Mac Miller’s Death, Shares Eye-Opening Message to Haters
YUNGBLUD is one of the most promising artists around the punk rock scene as he previously collaborated with some of the biggest stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Since his career skyrocketed, many people have criticized him for his music and style; now he's ready to address his haters.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears On Son Breaking His Silence: 'I Wasn't Up To His Expectations Of A Mother'
Jayden Federline, Britney Spears' youngest son, opened up about his mother during an interview for an upcoming documentary about the Federline family. Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15; and according to the Daily Mail, Jayden opened up about his relationship with the "Baby One More Time" singer.
musictimes.com
American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
Comments / 0