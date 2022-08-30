ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kim Kardashian
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

After Elton John, Britney Spears to Collab With DJ Khaled?

DJ Khaled is eager to collaborate with Britney Spears on music. The hip-hop entrepreneur has a long history of working with many celebrities; among others, he has collaborated with Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Drake, and Justin Bieber. Khaled was questioned by a reporter for Extra about if he would be open to collaborating with either superstar following the success of Britney and Elton John's new song Hold Me Closer, which was released last month.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Kim And Kanye#Mtv Video Music Awards#Hollywood Life
musictimes.com

Can Lea Michele Read? Infamous Conspiracy Theory About 'Funny Girl' Star Explained

Since her momentous casting as Fanny Brice in Broadway's 2022 production of "Funny Girl," Lea Michele has been in the headlines for months already. As she finally took on her dream role, debate and her dirty laundry have been put into the light again on social media - especially the infamous conspiracy theory that she is illiterate.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran 'Scared' About The Idea of Achieving THIS 'Milestone' [Details]

Ed Sheeran desires to achieve the same level of success as Coldplay. The 31-year-old musician claimed he will not consider himself successful in the music industry until he achieves the same level of popularity and length of career as Coldplay and U2. Asked what his next milestones or plans are,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy