This $19 TikTok-Viral Gadget Shreds Meat & Vegetables in Seconds

As someone who enjoys cooking, I can appreciate a kitchen gadget that saves me time. Prepping protein, veggies and garnishes might take a while, but it doesn’t have to. We found a TikTok-viral gadget for $15 on Amazon that shreds meat, fruits and vegetables in seconds.

Kapuni’s Meat Shredder is a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen. The spiky contraption cuts dinner preparation time because it chops your food with just a few twists. Whether you’re making shredded chicken tacos, Emily Mariko’s TikTok-famous salmon rice bowl or a caesar salad, you’re going to want this miracle worker within reach.

Just look at how easy it is for @julianna_claire to shred her chicken!

For all of my fellow vegetarians (and vegans, too!), you’re probably wondering if you can also partake in this shredding. The answer is an astounding yes! Try putting a ripe avocado inside to make guacamole or avocado toast. Or perhaps pop part of a lettuce head in to make a yummy salad. The world is truly your oyster when it comes to this time-saving gadget (okay, but maybe don’t fill it with oysters).

If cooking is not your forte, Kapuni’s Meat Shredder will make this task quick, easy and fun. If you love making elaborate culinary creations, this product will shorten your prep so you have more time to focus on other parts of your dish. That’s the beauty of this $19 gadget; it’s great for any experience level!

To use, simply put the cooked meat, fruit or vegetable into the chamber, close the lid, hold the handle with both hands, twist it a few times and voila! You have perfectly shredded food to enjoy, and you didn’t even have to whip out a knife or cutting board, which also means you have less to clean afterward. Any product that makes cooking and meal prepping easier and faster goes directly into our carts.

Worried you’ll start twisting the gadget and lose grip of it? The shredder has two ergonomically-designed handles, as well as a silicone anti-slip design on the bottom of the gadget. That way, it won’t be slipping and sliding around the counter when in use. When not in use, stow it in a kitchen cabinet; it’s portable and small so it won’t take up a whole lot of storage space.

“Great product and so easy to use! Makes shredding chicken so much easier,” wrote one five-star shopper.

It’s also safe to put on the bottom or top rack of your dishwasher, or you can clean it by hand.

“This is a very easy-to-use kitchen tool ,” wrote another reviewer. “Cut time out on preparing my food. I really like it. I am getting another one for my friend.”

Don’t spend any more time chopping your meat and produce when Kapuni’s Meat Shredder can prep them in the blink of an eye . $19 is a small price to pay for a gadget that is soon to become your new sous-chef.