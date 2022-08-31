ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This $19 TikTok-Viral Gadget Shreds Meat & Vegetables in Seconds

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

As someone who enjoys cooking, I can appreciate a kitchen gadget that saves me time. Prepping protein, veggies and garnishes might take a while, but it doesn’t have to. We found a TikTok-viral gadget for $15 on Amazon that shreds meat, fruits and vegetables in seconds.

Kapuni’s Meat Shredder is a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen. The spiky contraption cuts dinner preparation time because it chops your food with just a few twists. Whether you’re making shredded chicken tacos, Emily Mariko’s TikTok-famous salmon rice bowl or a caesar salad, you’re going to want this miracle worker within reach.

@julianna_claire

The second item is PAW-fect 🐶 & multi-functional 👏🏻! #amazonfinds2022 #amazonmusthaves #amazonfindsunder20 #amazonkitchenfinds #amazonkitchenfavorites

♬ original sound – Julianna Christensen

Just look at how easy it is for @julianna_claire to shred her chicken!

For all of my fellow vegetarians (and vegans, too!), you’re probably wondering if you can also partake in this shredding. The answer is an astounding yes! Try putting a ripe avocado inside to make guacamole or avocado toast. Or perhaps pop part of a lettuce head in to make a yummy salad. The world is truly your oyster when it comes to this time-saving gadget (okay, but maybe don’t fill it with oysters).

If cooking is not your forte, Kapuni’s Meat Shredder will make this task quick, easy and fun. If you love making elaborate culinary creations, this product will shorten your prep so you have more time to focus on other parts of your dish. That’s the beauty of this $19 gadget; it’s great for any experience level!

RELATED: This $16 On-Sale Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers



Kapuni Meat Shredder $18.99

Buy Now

To use, simply put the cooked meat, fruit or vegetable into the chamber, close the lid, hold the handle with both hands, twist it a few times and voila! You have perfectly shredded food to enjoy, and you didn’t even have to whip out a knife or cutting board, which also means you have less to clean afterward. Any product that makes cooking and meal prepping easier and faster goes directly into our carts.

Worried you’ll start twisting the gadget and lose grip of it? The shredder has two ergonomically-designed handles, as well as a silicone anti-slip design on the bottom of the gadget. That way, it won’t be slipping and sliding around the counter when in use. When not in use, stow it in a kitchen cabinet; it’s portable and small so it won’t take up a whole lot of storage space.

“Great product and so easy to use! Makes shredding chicken so much easier,” wrote one five-star shopper.

It’s also safe to put on the bottom or top rack of your dishwasher, or you can clean it by hand.

“This is a very easy-to-use kitchen tool ,” wrote another reviewer. “Cut time out on preparing my food. I really like it. I am getting another one for my friend.”

Don’t spend any more time chopping your meat and produce when Kapuni’s Meat Shredder can prep them in the blink of an eye . $19 is a small price to pay for a gadget that is soon to become your new sous-chef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0hbjORtR00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde

If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the  overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Serena Williams’ Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made From Tennis Before Her Retirement

As the GOAT, Serena Williams‘ net worth—and how much she makes from the Women’s Tennis Association, Nike and amore brands—has been a topic of interest for decades. Serena, the daughter of Richard Williams and Oracene Price, was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan. She has five half-sisters Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha Price, and one full older sister, Venus Williams. When she was 4 years old, Serena’s family moved to Compton, California, where she started to play tennis. Serena’s family moved from Compton to West Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 9 years, so she and Venus could train under...
TENNIS
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

How to Store Tomatoes, According to a Tomato Expert

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re shopping at your local farmers market or grocery store, you’ll likely come across a wide variety of interesting-looking tomatoes, each with their own characteristics, sizes, and flavors. Whether you prefer smaller cherry or grape tomatoes in an easy grain salad, large and colorful heirloom tomatoes for a tomato pie, or tomatoes on the vine for a tasty rice dish like arroz con gambas, there’s always a flavorful recipe you can use them in. To make sure your dishes are fresh and tasty, though, you’ll need to know how to store tomatoes to keep them in tip-top shape. The first hint: Refrigerating your tomatoes is typically not necessary!
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Gadget#Shreds Meat Vegetables#Kapuni S Meat Shredder
The Guardian

Which foods can I cook now and store for winter?

What can I batch cook now and freeze to brighten my autumn/winter. “Summer is really about fruit and veg, that’s what’s exciting at this time of year,” says Oli Brown, chef-owner of Updown, a restaurant with rooms on a former farm near Deal in Kent. And the excitement can continue into the winter dearth if you stew (then freeze) those courgettes, tomatoes and aubergines now. “You could make a big batch of caponata, for example,” Brown suggests. “That would freeze for months, then all you have to do is defrost it, heat through, and maybe add a little more vinegar, olive oil and fresh herbs.” A good caponata hinges on “everything [that is, the veg] being cut roughly the same size, so it all cooks at the same time”, then frying the aubergine and courgette until golden. “I sometimes put in pears or figs, too,” he says. And remember, caponata should be jammy and intense; this isn’t ratatouille (although that, too, will keep happily in the freezer).
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Beef and Potato Gratin

The word “gratin” usually calls to mind a dish that’s a little elevated, meant more for special occasions like your holiday table or a celebratory dinner. But not this gratin. This Beef and Potato Gratin uses the magic of the slow cooker to produce a dish that’s totally casual and approachable, but still equally crave-worthy. It’s hearty enough to make a meal out of but it’s SO easy to make that it works for busy weeknights OR special occasions.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Southern Fried Cabbage

The Southern Living Test Kitchen described this Southern Fried Cabbage as a "super easy weeknight dinner," but they also agree that this would make the perfect side to any number of family meals, such as our Classic Beef Pot Roast. Even on its own, this fried cabbage recipe is a...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Gourmet Mac & Cheese Made From Only Dollar Tree Ingredients

If you're a fan of cooking tutorials on YouTube, chances are you may be a fan of Andrew Rea, better known as Binging with Babish. Well-known for his takes on dishes from television shows, movies, and even video games, Babish's cooking skills are a very impressive display of creativity and culinary knowledge.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow

The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Shocked By This $20 Under-Sink Organizer That Clears Up ‘So Much Extra Space’

If there’s one part of my apartment I try to avoid looking at, it’s under the kitchen and bathroom sinks. Although I’ve put up some foldable shelves and tucked cleaning items into old cardboard boxes, my current organization system is nowhere near ideal. Bottles and jars still feel like they’re in one big jumble and ready to topple over at any second. I can never seem to arrange everything in an efficient, easy-to-reach way. But now, I’ve finally found a product that could solve all of my storage woes. SOYO’s Under Sink Organizer is not only the No. 1 bestseller in...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It

You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)

It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure

Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & They May Run Into Disagreements With Others

Like every astrological season, the sun’s journey through Virgo comes with its highs and lows. And though the aftermath of conquering your due diligence is always refreshing, you’ve likely felt super distracted this week, thanks to Mars in Gemini. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 29 to September 4, you’re being encouraged to approach things from a logical standpoint, as opposed to succumbing to your emotions. With go-getter Mars sizzling through mentally stimulating Gemini, you also feel a strong desire to gather all the facts involved with your current situation. When the...
LIFESTYLE
msn.com

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
HEALTH
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy