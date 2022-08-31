ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Shelby Police Dept. posts first day of school photos for SROs

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
 3 days ago
While parents of school-aged children jumped on the back-to-school social media posts last week, the Shelby Police Department did the same.

To add some excitement and humor to the first day of school, student resource officers for the city of Shelby posed for photos modeled after those often-featuring young children.

Holding up signs saying their names and what they want to be when they grow up, some of the SROs gave ambitious answers like – a Marine or a great team member. Others were a little more tongue and cheek, writing in chalk on the boards – RICH and Left Alone.

Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said he couldn’t take credit for the idea, having seen other organizations mimic the child-centric, back-to-school poses. But he said his department thought it’d be a fun way to kick off the new school year.

“We were joking about first day of school, but we’re serious about school safety and taking care of our students and our teachers,” Ledford said.

The Shelby Police Department provides eight officers to cover schools in the city including Cleveland Community College.

Each city police department covers its schools, and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office provides officers to schools in the county.

Ledford said the first day of school last week went well, and things seem to be moving along without issues.

“There's an adjustment period, but luckily I think everything went really well,” he said.

As for the social media post about the SROs being ready for their first day of school, Ledford said he’s gotten a positive response.

“I've gotten more phone calls and texts about that,” he said. “I think it is good to highlight the SROs because they do an amazing job.”

