Chalk Fest set to return next month

A centuries-old street art tradition will be carried out in uptown Shelby next month.

The Cleveland County Arts Council announced its annual Chalk Fest sidewalk competition will be held at the Earl Scruggs Center Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Street art first originated in Italy in the 16th century, and the opportunity to create the public art has been going on in Shelby for more than a decade. Last year, it attracted more than 80 participants as children and adults created vivid images in chalk that ranged from sea creatures, to portraits and cartoon characters.

The family friendly event is held yearly and children, adults, groups and individuals can sign up for sidewalk squares on which to create artwork.

Judging will begin at noon with the winners announced when judging is completed.

Prizes are $125 for best in the group category (two or more people), $100 for adult (ages 18 and up), $50 cash prize for best in youth category (ages 11 through 17) and $25 for best in the children’s division (ages 10 and under).

There will also be plenty of “free space” for those who wish to participate without competing. The public is invited to watch the artists as the sidewalk masterpieces are created or to enjoy them later in the day.

Pre-registration is suggested to ensure space. Registration the day of the event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on the Warren Street side of the Earl Scruggs Center. The registration fee is $5 for individuals and $10 for groups and includes a box of chalk. Additional chalk can be purchased during the event.

Chalk Fest is hosted by the Cleveland County Arts Council in partnership with Uptown Shelby Association and is sponsored by Cleveland Animal Hospital.

For information about the chalk fest and to register, call the Arts Council at 704-484-2787, or visit ccartscouncil.org/Opportunities or the Cleveland County Arts Council Facebook page.