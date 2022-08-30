TAMPA ― Ten Bucs players are as old as Tom Brady’s NFL career. It’s fair to say that there will be plenty of old timers’ games played in Tampa Bay this season. Experience can be an asset. But players typically don’t become more productive and less injured as the sand runs out of their professional hourglass. The Bucs have the oldest 53-man roster in the NFL at 27.1 years.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO