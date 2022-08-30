ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Five observations about the Bucs’ roster

TAMPA ― Ten Bucs players are as old as Tom Brady’s NFL career. It’s fair to say that there will be plenty of old timers’ games played in Tampa Bay this season. Experience can be an asset. But players typically don’t become more productive and less injured as the sand runs out of their professional hourglass. The Bucs have the oldest 53-man roster in the NFL at 27.1 years.
Hoops Rumors

Report: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Tom Brady during 2020 free agency, was 'talked out of it'

Following an epic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady did what was at one time, thought to be the unthinkable -- leave Foxborough. Just two days after officially becoming a free agent in March 2020, "TB12" signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, has added another Pro Bowl honor to his credit and more importantly, his seventh Super Bowl ring.
NFL
FOX Sports

Nick is out on the Buccaneers winning 12 games this season | What's Wright?

The win total over/under for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 11.5 for the 2022 NFL season, putting them at the highest win total of any team in the league. Considering Tom Brady's disposition, a new head coach, and a sneakily challenging division, Nick Wright is fading the Bucs. Watch as he explains why he's taking the under on these odds.
