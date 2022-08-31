ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Born in Jamaica, here's how Levonte Brown became valued member of Northside soccer

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQALw_0hbjN7XB00

Levonte Brown moved to Jacksonville and felt frigid temperatures.

While Eastern North Carolina isn’t known for frosty climate, the Jamaican-born Northside soccer player said it was the weather that first grabbed his attention when he moved toward the end of 2018.

“It does not get very cold in Jamaica,” Brown said. “But when I came here, it was cold.”

But that wasn’t the only reminder that Brown was away from his Caribbean Island nation.

“The schools in Jamaica are way stricter,” he said.

Nearly four years later, Brown is a junior on Northside’s up-and-coming soccer team that looks to take the next step after hosting a playoff game for the first time last season.

Brown is comfortable living in Jacksonville and being a student athlete at Northside. He has friends, mostly from the soccer team, and he is well-liked and well-respected by his coaches.

“You can’t ask for a better kid,” coach Derek Yates said. “He makes great grades, he buys into the program and he makes everyone around him better.”

He doesn’t want to let down his mother, Tahjna Pryce, a teacher, and he also doesn’t let a Jamaica athletic stereotype hold him back.

“I want to show people that there is more to Jamaica sports than just track and field,” Brown said. “We have good soccer players, too.”

From Jamaica to Jacksonville

Brown was born in Manchester, a west-central city in Jamaica with a population of a little more than 190,000. The temperature dips to around 75 degrees during the coldest month of January.

Brown has loved soccer since he was taught the sport at 8 by his uncle.

“I played every day,” he said.

But Brown was quick to point out that while he finds success on the pitch in high school, he wasn’t a standout in his home country because “there is so much talent.”

Then in 2018, the often-reserved Brown's life changed when he joined his mom, two brothers and his sister in the move to Jacksonville.

Pryce took a mathematics teaching job at Jacksonville Commons Middle as part of the Global Teaching Partners, a group that unites educators from across the world to promote diversity. She wasn’t concerned about her transition but worried about Brown.

“Levonte is usually a quiet person and he never really showed that he was nervous about moving,” Pryce said. “But I was concerned about him fitting in because we do have different cultures and he usually gravitates towards people with similar interests.”

Top performers:Here are the Jacksonville area high school top performers for Aug. 22-27

Soccer watch list:26 players to watch, questions to answer for Jacksonville-area boys soccer in 2022

10 years of soccer:Which Jacksonville area boys soccer teams have stood out the most in the past 10 years?

But those concerns quickly dispersed once Pryce saw her son interact with other soccer players at school and students “who do well in school."

"As soon as he started soccer," she said, "he felt more comfortable.”

Becoming a Monarch

Northside teammate Kaiden Smith first met Brown in the seventh grade as the two tried out for the Jacksonville Commons team. It didn’t take Smith long to realize that “something was different” about Brown in terms of his competitive spirit.

“He wanted to win more than anything, and he had more passion for the game than anybody else on our team,” Smith said. “That’s what makes him such a good teammate and player for our team.”

Brown didn’t see much time as a freshman for Northside’s varsity team, but his role was elevated last year as the Monarchs won a program-record 13 games.

Last year, he had four goals and tied for the team high with 10 assists. Brown is now one of the more skilled players this season. His versatility allows him to play multiple positions.

“Levonte plays with a little swagger, but was under the radar last year so he has something to prove. I feel like he was one of the more underrated kids in the area,” Northside coach Derek Yates said. “He told me that in Jamaica they play almost like a street soccer style. He has brought that style to us but he also buys into our team concept.”

Brown feels “this is our year” to help put Northside further on the map. He said the Monarchs are motivated by their first-round home playoff defeat last year.

“Levonte does well in everything that he does,” Pryce said. “I honestly think he does well in school and soccer because he does not want to disappoint me. I have big expectations for him to carry on the family tradition of being a good person.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days. That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night

WILLIAMSTON (WITN) -Riverside-Martin held off Northside-Beaufort County 40-28 to improve to 3-0 this season. But the night belonged to a former high school football star in Williamston. It was Ricky Lanier night for Riverside. The first African-American scholarship player at the University of North Carolina. He was incredible for then...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Freeboot Friday gets big weekend started in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve got food, fun and music. Now, all we need is some football. Freeboot Friday kicked off with lots of people enjoying the entertainment, which featured national recording star Uncle Kracker. There was a lot to see and do for the thousands who were in the Uptown Greenville area having some […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
WNCT

9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Northside#Manchester#Eastern#Jamaican
wineindustryadvisor.com

Duplin Winery Grape Stomp Returns to Rose Hill

Makers of America’s favorite sweet wine to reveal top-secret Christmas wine at biggest party of the year. Rose Hill, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Whenever Duplin Winery co-founder Dave Fussell Sr. got an idea, people knew it would turn into something unforgettable. So, when Fussell invited everyone to come help stomp grapes for Duplin’s first-ever batch of muscadine wine nearly a half century ago, hundreds of people showed up. From that moment, the Duplin Winery Grape Stomp became one of North Carolina’s most famous events.
ROSE HILL, NC
WNCT

Clark Family invests $2M into ECU Athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Clark Family has made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
BEAUFORT, NC
greenvillenc.org

Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted

GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Williams levels up into leadership as BCCC’s new student body president

WASHINGTON, N.C.— A reluctant leader, Jaques Williams has slowly stepped into larger and larger roles during his time at Beaufort County Community College through the encouragement of others. During each step along the way, he has grown more comfortable with the idea of leadership and has come to embrace the role of Student Government Association […]
WASHINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022

High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Greene Central student earns college board National Recognition Award

Snow Hill, NC - Greene Central High School student has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
384
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy