Pinellas man admits to viewing child porn during pre-employment polygraph with sheriff’s office

By Dylan Abad, Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after deputies said he admitted to viewing child pornography during a pre-employment screening with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating 29-year-old Robert Luth after he admitted to viewing child pornography “in a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office pre-employment polygraph.”

The sheriff’s office said Luth was applying for a job with the agency.

Once detectives were given a search warrant for Luth’s cellphone, they found several child pornography files on his device.

Luth was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Luth was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

