ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 30

Richard Sandoval
3d ago

your actually going to waste Our Tax "Payer" money on Prosecuting a Load of Marijuana that's 100% harmless,all the while you have starving Student with No free school breakfast/Lunch,you have Elderly people that are Poverty Stricken and need help,but you don't care you just want to prosecute somebody,let Everybody starve so you can be ignorant and pointless

Reply(1)
18
Robert Henson
2d ago

If the state didn't overtax the legal Marijuana here there wouldn't be a need for the black market and it wouldn't be profitable to smuggle it in. Big government getting in their own way.

Reply
10
Tolate
2d ago

Weed is harmless haha ..... People that smoke weed are basically living zombies. Don't care what any user says. You can clearly see a difference from a high person to a sober person!

Reply(10)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns

WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

WVC man charged in federal court for possession of illegal drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old West Valley City man was charged Friday in federal court on possession of a variety of illegal drugs and possession of 19 firearms. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Innocente Ramirez was charged in federal court with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, UT
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#I 80#Mile Marker#The Sheriff S Office#Thc
Great Bend Post

Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas

STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
HUGOTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized

SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UTA officer shoots robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy