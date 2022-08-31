Read full article on original website
Richard Sandoval
3d ago
your actually going to waste Our Tax "Payer" money on Prosecuting a Load of Marijuana that's 100% harmless,all the while you have starving Student with No free school breakfast/Lunch,you have Elderly people that are Poverty Stricken and need help,but you don't care you just want to prosecute somebody,let Everybody starve so you can be ignorant and pointless
Robert Henson
2d ago
If the state didn't overtax the legal Marijuana here there wouldn't be a need for the black market and it wouldn't be profitable to smuggle it in. Big government getting in their own way.
Tolate
2d ago
Weed is harmless haha ..... People that smoke weed are basically living zombies. Don't care what any user says. You can clearly see a difference from a high person to a sober person!
