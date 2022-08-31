Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Nebraskan
President Biden announces student loan relief, UNL students react
With students either attending their first year of college or returning after summer break, something that is on almost everyone’s mind is how to pay for their education. As an attempt to provide stability, President Joe Biden recently announced targeted student loan relief for borrowers, providing up to $20,000 in debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients with an income of less than $125,000.
klkntv.com
New study finds social exclusion is most common form of bullying
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September is National Bullying Prevention Month, and a new study shows that the behavior is likely a much bigger problem than previously believed. The University of Missouri’s survey also outlines how it can be every bit as painful as getting kicked, punched or slapped every single day.
WOWT
Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new gender-identity policy issued for Catholic schools by the Archdiocese of Omaha is being put on hold. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
WOWT
Better Business Bureau releases new study on predatory payday loans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new study warns about predatory payday loans. According to a new investigative study by the Better Business Bureau, predatory payday loan companies and fraudsters are stealing your information by tricking you into believing they know more about state laws than you do, by failing to explain the exact terms of the loan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Archdiocese of Omaha halts gender identity standards
The Archdiocese of Omaha is pausing the implementation of the previously released gender identity standards.
omahacentralregister.com
Gretna Public Schools restricts use of students’ preferred name, pronouns
Transgender and gender-expansive students at Gretna Public Schools may not have their preferred name and pronouns used by district staff under current policies in place at the school district. Gretna Public Schools staff were instructed not to use the preferred names and pronouns of students unless given parental consent under...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
WOWT
5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A problem-solving court reaches a milestone. It comes with the help of an army of mentors. They are veterans facing serious felonies. The battle scars have often led to substance abuse and mental health problems. For the last 18 to 24 months, each of the five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfornow.com
CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees
LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
WOWT
As solar energy interest grows in Omaha, so do scams, misinformation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The interest in people switching to solar energy to power their homes and cars in the metro is growing. But with that growth also comes companies and people hoping to take advantage of consumers. “In the last few years, there’s been a genuine interest from the...
WOWT
Millard South responds after school placed on ‘brief hold’ Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South High School responds to an incident Thursday afternoon. The school confirmed in a message to parents the school was placed on what it calls “a brief old,” which is where students and staff are asked to stay in classrooms. What triggered it...
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades
University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
'I kind of fell on hard times': Former special ed teacher describes food bank's impact on her life
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Inside Omaha's Food Bank for the Heartland, volunteers are busy packing boxes of food; Not realizing their impact will be felt more than a hundred miles away by a family in Central City, Nebraska. "I kind of fell on hard times," former special education teacher...
klkntv.com
Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
doniphanherald.com
Mayor Stothert calls Omaha City Council's rejection of out-of-town proposal a 'partisan vote'
OMAHA — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday took aim at the City Council's decision to shelve a proposed amendment that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power when traveling outside city limits. In an emailed statement, Stothert said the council's 4-3 vote to reject the proposed...
5 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on Thursday reported 419 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when there were 474 new cases.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
Iowa high school student opening for Foreigner at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs
Dreams are coming true for a junior at Logan-Magnolia Community High School in Iowa. A talented musician, he won a radio contest. The prize? To perform a ten-minute set of guitar songs for Foreigner.
UPDATE: Student protest at Bellevue West after teacher uses racial slur
Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families about what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Comments / 3