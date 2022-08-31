ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Daily Nebraskan

President Biden announces student loan relief, UNL students react

With students either attending their first year of college or returning after summer break, something that is on almost everyone’s mind is how to pay for their education. As an attempt to provide stability, President Joe Biden recently announced targeted student loan relief for borrowers, providing up to $20,000 in debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients with an income of less than $125,000.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New study finds social exclusion is most common form of bullying

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September is National Bullying Prevention Month, and a new study shows that the behavior is likely a much bigger problem than previously believed. The University of Missouri’s survey also outlines how it can be every bit as painful as getting kicked, punched or slapped every single day.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new gender-identity policy issued for Catholic schools by the Archdiocese of Omaha is being put on hold. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Better Business Bureau releases new study on predatory payday loans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new study warns about predatory payday loans. According to a new investigative study by the Better Business Bureau, predatory payday loan companies and fraudsters are stealing your information by tricking you into believing they know more about state laws than you do, by failing to explain the exact terms of the loan.
NEBRASKA STATE
omahacentralregister.com

Gretna Public Schools restricts use of students’ preferred name, pronouns

Transgender and gender-expansive students at Gretna Public Schools may not have their preferred name and pronouns used by district staff under current policies in place at the school district. Gretna Public Schools staff were instructed not to use the preferred names and pronouns of students unless given parental consent under...
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A problem-solving court reaches a milestone. It comes with the help of an army of mentors. They are veterans facing serious felonies. The battle scars have often led to substance abuse and mental health problems. For the last 18 to 24 months, each of the five...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees

LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

As solar energy interest grows in Omaha, so do scams, misinformation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The interest in people switching to solar energy to power their homes and cars in the metro is growing. But with that growth also comes companies and people hoping to take advantage of consumers. “In the last few years, there’s been a genuine interest from the...
OMAHA, NE
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades

University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE

