Dekalb County, GA

Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect

ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
ATLANTA, GA
Suspect arrested after standoff with S.W.A.T. units in Lithonia

An attempt to serve a Lithonia man a warrant for his arrest lead to a standoff with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive/Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Unit and the DeKalb County Police Department S.W.A.T. Unit on Aug. 28. Officials stated that Jason Travis Williams, 34, held authorities at...
LITHONIA, GA
19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia

LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
Child, grandfather die from injuries in Gainesville fire, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old boy and his 66-year-old grandfather died from injures in a Tuesday night fire in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at a hospital in Augusta, two days after the blaze. His grandfather, Joe Boggs, died shortly after arriving at a hospital. An adult and another child received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries and were released.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Battery suspect being sought by Decatur police

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent battery investigation. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Police say the suspect hit an adult male victim unprovoked and without warning....
DECATUR, GA
Atlanta Police searching for suspects involved in shooting, car break-in at apartment complex

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly shot at a man in an apartment complex. On Aug. 12 around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding damaged property at an apartment complex located at 1537 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard southwest in Atlanta's West End neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Stonecrest man, 19, charged with murder in gun sale gone wrong

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old is in custody, charged in connection to the death of another person in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 30 arrested Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest. Stalling is accused of shooting Tyler Swain at a Place Fontaine residence, causing his death.
LITHONIA, GA
1 hurt in shooting at Union City extended-stay motel, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police are investigating a shooting at an extended-stay motel Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they were called to a Stay Express along Shannon Parkway. One person is hurt, according to police. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the motel where Union City Police Department patrol vehicles...
UNION CITY, GA

