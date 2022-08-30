Read full article on original website
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted murder suspect in custody after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect who they say barricaded himself inside a hotel room Friday night, forcing an hours long standoff. FOX 5 first reported around 7:30 p.m. about a large police presence responding to the Home 2 Home Hotel, located on...
police1.com
Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect
ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect arrested after standoff with S.W.A.T. units in Lithonia
An attempt to serve a Lithonia man a warrant for his arrest lead to a standoff with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive/Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Unit and the DeKalb County Police Department S.W.A.T. Unit on Aug. 28. Officials stated that Jason Travis Williams, 34, held authorities at...
Suspect shot by officer after stabbing employee at Mall of Georgia Macy's, Gwinnett police say
ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say. The victim was as an employee at the Macy's, police said. Their condition was not known but police described their injuries as "serious." Gwinnett Police...
19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia
LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
fox5atlanta.com
Police shoot suspect who stabbed Macy's employee in attempted robbery at Mall of Georgia
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers shot a suspect who stabbed a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee after attempting to steal jewelry. Police said the stabbing and robbery suspect is in stable condition at a hospital. The store employee is hospitalized with serious injuries. A Gwinnett County...
17-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County, sheriff's office says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with murder. Joe Dylan Fernandez, of Doraville, was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 1 on a grand jury arrest warrant. In addition to felony murder, Fernandez is being charged...
fox5atlanta.com
Child, grandfather die from injuries in Gainesville fire, officials say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old boy and his 66-year-old grandfather died from injures in a Tuesday night fire in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at a hospital in Augusta, two days after the blaze. His grandfather, Joe Boggs, died shortly after arriving at a hospital. An adult and another child received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries and were released.
11-year-old reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is working to find a missing 11-year-old. Brandon Gibson was reported as a runaway on Aug. 31, according to police. He was last seen by the 400 block of Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain. Gibson stands at 4-feet 10-inches tall...
DeKalb Police investigating after shots fired near school bus stop this morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said someone opened fire near a bus stop after a fight broke out between a group of teens and adults Thursday morning. The incident happened in the Muirfield Drive area about a mile from Redan High School and 3 miles from Redan Middle School.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with DUI after car crash damages train tracks, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is urging those traveling at any point during Labor Day weekend not ot drink and drive. In a Facebook post, the department referred to a recent DUI arrest of what not to do. On September 1, officers say they were called...
fox5atlanta.com
Battery suspect being sought by Decatur police
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent battery investigation. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Police say the suspect hit an adult male victim unprovoked and without warning....
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
Gwinnett County police investigated after two teenagers were found dead July 21 in a lakefront neighborhood.
Atlanta Police searching for suspects involved in shooting, car break-in at apartment complex
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly shot at a man in an apartment complex. On Aug. 12 around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding damaged property at an apartment complex located at 1537 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard southwest in Atlanta's West End neighborhood.
fox5atlanta.com
Stonecrest man, 19, charged with murder in gun sale gone wrong
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old is in custody, charged in connection to the death of another person in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 30 arrested Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest. Stalling is accused of shooting Tyler Swain at a Place Fontaine residence, causing his death.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer shoots man who took off clothes, brandished ratchet strap, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he shed clothes at the scene of a car crash, attempted to break into a car and began to "twirl" a ratchet strap and use it as a weapon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
1 hurt in shooting at Union City extended-stay motel, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police are investigating a shooting at an extended-stay motel Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they were called to a Stay Express along Shannon Parkway. One person is hurt, according to police. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the motel where Union City Police Department patrol vehicles...
Gunfire erupts in College Park subdivision leaving 3 injured
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Witnesses described a chaotic scene where they said shots were fired Thursday in a residential townhome complex along Godby Road, leaving three people hurt. College Park Police said a woman and two men were hurt in the parking area at the Windsor Forrest Subdivision. Some...
