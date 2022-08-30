Read full article on original website
Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation celebrated an ending - and a beginning - on its trail projects. Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Deer Creek Trail extension. The path stretches from SE 10th St. to SE 25th at Dornwood Park. Members...
Envista Credit Union presents Perry organization with donation
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The community showed out for Alpha Christian Children’s Home and School!. Envista Credit Union presented the Perry organization with the results of August’s Envista Cares Challenge: $8,125 raised from the community. Envista promoted the children’s home throughout the month of August, and of course matched the donations with an additional $2,500.
Hot with slightly higher humidity today
Carolyn Wittman, an RN at Stormont Vail, researched how many of her colleagues earned extra certifications, and the obstacles to not doing so. The community poured in Sept. 1st at the Topeka Civic Theatre to celebrate the legacy Ralph Hipp has made during his time at 13 News. Updated: 10...
Report finds grass literally greener in Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The grass may literally be greener in the Kansas City metro according to a new report. With a brutal summer near to being in the rearview, and lawns around the nation either dying or staying green and thriving, LawnLove.com, lawncare specialists, decided to see where the grass is greener - literally.
Topeka nurse researches motivation for, obstacles to certifications
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka nurses want to go the extra mile to give you the best care. That’s what Carolyn Wittman, RN, a certified emergency nurse at Stormont Vail found in a recent research project she undertook. “I take a lot of pride in what I do,” she...
HHHS provides first ever low-cost vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society provided the community with resources to help save some money . In a partnership with Petco Love, a nonprofit organization for animals, Helping Hands hosted a their first-ever vaccine clinic. Communications Coordinator, Emi Greiss said, she was thrilled to see the amount of people that came out in support of the event.
KPZ Week 1: Silver Lake 28, Riley Co. 21
With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler. 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options.
13′s Ralph Hipp Celebrates Retirement at Topeka Civic Theatre
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WIBW legend celebrated the end of a 30 year career, at the Topeka Civic Theatre. That’s what everyone we spoke to had to say about Ralph Hipp. Sheriff Brian Hill, KHP leader Herman Jones and State Senator, Brenda Dietrich all paid tribute to Hipp, with plaques of recognition.
Seaman dominates Topeka West in a 58-14 win
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman and Topeka West traded blows on their first drives but after that, the Vikings never looked back taking home a win in week one, 58-14. The run game for the Vikings was unmatched in the first half, they combined for 30 carries 270 yards and five touchdowns. They led at the half 40-6.
K-State University announces Richard Linton as new president
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced the inauguration of Richard Linton as the 15th president of the university at McCain Auditorium. Many members of the university, community, and state were in attendance this afternoon for the event such as Governor Laura Kelley and Executive Vice President Charles Taber.
3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
Kansas man arrested for indecent liberties with a child in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was arrested Friday for indecent liberties with a child in Brown County. After an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
Stormont Vail nurses tout health network’s practices at KC conference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail nurses touted the health network’s practices at a recent conference in Kansas City. Stormont Vail Health says a group of 53 of its nurses recently represented the team at the Magnetizing KC symposium where they were able to learn and share best practices of nursing excellence. It said other greater Kansas City magnet nursing professionals were also in attendance.
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St. - in front of the police department - as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck/bicycle accident. The Topeka Police Department says just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, emergency crews were...
Westbound I-70 in Downtown Topeka reopens
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four days ahead of schedule, westbound I-70 through Downtown Topeka is back open. The Kansas Dept. of Transportation announced Thursday morning that one lane of westbound I-70 between 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. has been reopened. The stretch had been closed since August 15th as crews...
Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
