Fremont County, ID

Fremont County District 3 Commissioner’s race

By News Team
 3 days ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: In Fremont County, residents revoted for the District 3 commissioner's race from May.

The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Rick Hill has 881 votes, and Jordan Stoddard brought in 818 votes.

ORIGINAL: Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner's race from May.

The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill.

A judge decided to re-do the election and hold it today. Polls close at 8 p.m.

