Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Person shot, seriously hurt during dispute on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday morning in the Hillcrest area on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded about 5:20 a.m. to a shooting on Kingsbury Street, just west of Lake Shore Boulevard. Investigators said they learned that a person was shot at least once during a dispute. That person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Police: One seriously injured in Murray Hill area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a Murray Hill area shooting on Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a reported shooting inside a home around 8:20 a.m. at 5000 Kingsbury Street. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Resident of Southside apartment complex fires at suspected burglar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The resident of a Southside apartment complex fired a gun at a suspected burglar Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Hinson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that while officers were at the scene of the apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard, they were alerted that a person was dropped off at a local hospital. He was described as a man in his early 20s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teen injured in car shooting in Wesconnett area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a teenager shot inside their car on 5600 Seaboard Ave. At 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a girl in her late teens shot while still sitting inside her vehicle. JSO reports an unknown man approached the parked car when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Friday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Orange Park address at approximately 1:51 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, the arrest report said. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim who said the incident started as a verbal argument and turned physical.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
click orlando

SWAT units find wanted man at Palm Coast apartments, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – SWAT units found a wanted man at a Palm Coast apartment complex Wednesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The man, Leroy Sampson, 33, was inside an apartment at the Landings at Town Center Apartments on Sunset Boulevard, deputies said.
PALM COAST, FL
