JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday morning in the Hillcrest area on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded about 5:20 a.m. to a shooting on Kingsbury Street, just west of Lake Shore Boulevard. Investigators said they learned that a person was shot at least once during a dispute. That person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO