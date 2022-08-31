Read full article on original website
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicle
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft charges
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconscious
Man accused of stealing murder victim’s car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested and accused of car theft as police continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was found at a vacant Eastside home under renovation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Roderick Fields, 41, has been accused of stealing the...
After a burglar was killed, residents at apartment complex say front gates remain open
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, JSO Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said....
Person shot, seriously hurt during dispute on Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday morning in the Hillcrest area on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded about 5:20 a.m. to a shooting on Kingsbury Street, just west of Lake Shore Boulevard. Investigators said they learned that a person was shot at least once during a dispute. That person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
Arrest warrant details what led to stabbings of 2 women at Westside apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained the arrest warrant for a man charged with murder and attempted murder in the stabbings of two women at a Westside Jacksonville apartment. The stabbings were reported Aug. 13 at the Addison Landing Apartments Homes on 103rd Street. Through investigative efforts, the...
Shooting: one dead in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot near Checkers and Kings Road on the 1300 block of Rushing Street, JSO said. Officers found a man in the driveway of a residence with gunshot wounds, police said. JFRD responded and took the...
Police: One seriously injured in Murray Hill area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a Murray Hill area shooting on Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a reported shooting inside a home around 8:20 a.m. at 5000 Kingsbury Street. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown.
Resident of Southside apartment complex fires at suspected burglar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The resident of a Southside apartment complex fired a gun at a suspected burglar Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Hinson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that while officers were at the scene of the apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard, they were alerted that a person was dropped off at a local hospital. He was described as a man in his early 20s.
Man shot in car after pulling over in Normandy area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 500 South Lane Ave. At 7:00 p.m. Officers responded to a man in his mid-30s suffering a gunshot wound. JSO reports the victim pulled over in the 500 block of South Lane Ave to use...
Two unrelated shootings on Jacksonville's Westside, suspects fled on foot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday a woman in her late teens was shot on the Westside in the 5600 block of Seaboard Avenue, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Catir. JFRD took her to a hospital and she is currently in stable condition, officers said. The victim...
Teen injured in car shooting in Wesconnett area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a teenager shot inside their car on 5600 Seaboard Ave. At 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a girl in her late teens shot while still sitting inside her vehicle. JSO reports an unknown man approached the parked car when...
Missing woman from Jacksonville Beach found, police say
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE, 4:57 p.m.: Jacksonville Beach police said Emily Ann Sheridan has been located. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Emily Ann Sheridan. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheridan was last seen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1...
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Orange Park address at approximately 1:51 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, the arrest report said. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim who said the incident started as a verbal argument and turned physical.
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft charges
Jacksonville man arrested for drug possession while driving stolen vehicle, deputies say.Getty Images. A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday after Clay County deputies made a traffic stop for having no headlights and found cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.
Videos, photos released from investigation into Duval County jail inmate’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained videos and photos from the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Taylor, who died following an altercation with corrections officers. The I-TEAM on Thursday learned those officers are not being charged....
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
Four arrests lead to the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Glynn County Police Department’s criminal investigation division made several arrests in connection with illegal drugs and firearms. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. A search warrant was issued and served at 1826 4th St. in Brunswick, Georgia by...
SWAT units find wanted man at Palm Coast apartments, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – SWAT units found a wanted man at a Palm Coast apartment complex Wednesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The man, Leroy Sampson, 33, was inside an apartment at the Landings at Town Center Apartments on Sunset Boulevard, deputies said.
Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded...
