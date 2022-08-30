ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Managing traffic and parking at USC football home game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In less than 24 hours fans will be navigating their way to Williams Brice stadium for the kickoff of the Gamecocks College Football Season. Columbia is about to get a lot 'fuller'. At 7:30pm USC hosts their first game of the season against Georgia State. "First...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
COLUMBIA, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina

No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
CLEMSON, SC
Football
Sports
News19 WLTX

How USC cheer and dance teams are preparing for gameday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just two days until the first football game of the season, the University of South Carolina cheerleaders and dance team members are busy getting ready. They're practicing four days each week to prepare. "Practicing, practicing, practicing for the season," sophomore cheerleader Kayla Manning said about...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Athletics launches Gamecocks+ streaming service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Just in time for football season, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department is giving fans the inside scoop on all things Gamecocks sports. Gamecocks+, an all-new, subscription-based streaming platform launched on Sept. 1, is available to all current Gamecock Club members at no additional cost. In addition to Gamecocks news and […]
COLUMBIA, SC
underdogdynasty.com

Georgia State Panthers @ South Carolina Gamecocks: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

Georgia State (Sun Belt) at South Carolina (SEC) Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina. Previous meetings: First meeting between GSU and SCAR. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Both Georgia State and South Carolina finished last season with optimistic outlooks for the future. The former strung...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

South Carolina’s rooster mascot changes name again

For the second time this week, the South Carolina Gamecocks have announced that their live rooster mascot has a new name, and somehow, they’ve ended up back right where they started. Back in early August, reports trickled out that the school might have to change the name of their...
COLUMBIA, SC
moderncampground.com

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia local news

