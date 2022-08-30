Read full article on original website
Managing traffic and parking at USC football home game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In less than 24 hours fans will be navigating their way to Williams Brice stadium for the kickoff of the Gamecocks College Football Season. Columbia is about to get a lot 'fuller'. At 7:30pm USC hosts their first game of the season against Georgia State. "First...
An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina
No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
Racist incident at BYU match leads USC to reschedule women's basketball game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has dropped BYU as an opponent the next two seasons following a racist incident at a BYU-Duke volleyball game last week. South Carolina officials announced late Friday that the Gamecocks will not play BYU in 2022...
How USC cheer and dance teams are preparing for gameday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just two days until the first football game of the season, the University of South Carolina cheerleaders and dance team members are busy getting ready. They're practicing four days each week to prepare. "Practicing, practicing, practicing for the season," sophomore cheerleader Kayla Manning said about...
“Sir Big Spur” is back: University of South Carolina keeps name of live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Just kidding… the University of South Carolina has again changed the name of its live mascot… back to its original name. The name, “Sir Big Spur,” was changed to “The General” earlier this week. A name the school felt was more reflective of how the athletics department became known as the […]
Businesses hopeful for big economic boost as Gamecock football season begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Football at the University of South Carolina returns Saturday, September 3 bringing a big boost in sales to local businesses. At Addam's Gamecock Gear near Williams-Brice Stadium, shoppers searched through garnet and black apparel in the days leading up to the big game. "I'm looking for...
South Carolina Athletics launches Gamecocks+ streaming service
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Just in time for football season, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department is giving fans the inside scoop on all things Gamecocks sports. Gamecocks+, an all-new, subscription-based streaming platform launched on Sept. 1, is available to all current Gamecock Club members at no additional cost. In addition to Gamecocks news and […]
underdogdynasty.com
Georgia State Panthers @ South Carolina Gamecocks: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
Georgia State (Sun Belt) at South Carolina (SEC) Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina. Previous meetings: First meeting between GSU and SCAR. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Both Georgia State and South Carolina finished last season with optimistic outlooks for the future. The former strung...
thecomeback.com
South Carolina’s rooster mascot changes name again
For the second time this week, the South Carolina Gamecocks have announced that their live rooster mascot has a new name, and somehow, they’ve ended up back right where they started. Back in early August, reports trickled out that the school might have to change the name of their...
Lexington, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Colleton County High School football team will have a game with White Knoll High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Colleton County High SchoolWhite Knoll High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
moderncampground.com
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
abcnews4.com
SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reflects on the QB depth at South Carolina since 2021, says he's not worried about Mark Stoops
South Carolina has seen a remarkable change at quarterback since last season, and now the Gamecocks enter this season with Spencer Rattler at the helm, and overall are in a much stronger place than this time last year. As Shane Beamer said on the SEC coaches media teleconference, it’s more...
'One of the best feelings I've ever had': Carolina Band members prepare for first football game of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Band is busy preparing for the first University of South Carolina football game coming up this Saturday. The band has been practicing each evening for 90 minutes to get ready for the season. AJ Johnston is a saxophone player and drum major for the...
WYFF4.com
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SLED is investigating two deaths on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was found dead in a residence hall and a faculty member was found near a parking garage Friday morning, according to University President Michael Amiridis. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
