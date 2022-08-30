ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots place DL Henry Anderson and WR Kristian Wilkerson on IR

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGVlY_0hbjKeHA00

The New England Patriots are placing both defensive lineman Henry Anderson and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on injured reserve, which effectively ends both of their seasons.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news on Tuesday.

The only chance of either player returning would be the Patriots releasing them with injury settlements to potentially sign with another team. A similar agreement was reached with cornerback Malcolm Butler last week.

Anderson, 31, got left in the wind by some of the younger players along the defensive front. It was an uphill battle from day one, and he never caught on with the unit.

Wilkerson, on the other hand, looked to be on track for a strong preseason after leading the Patriots in receiving with eight receptions for 99 yards in the opener against the New York Giants.

Unfortunately, he was the victim of a nasty hit by defensive back Kenny Robinson during a joint practice session with the Carolina Panthers. The hit set the stage for a disturbing brawl that broke out between the two teams and spilled into the stands.

Wilkerson was diagnosed with a concussion and has been sidelined ever since.

The IR moves, along with defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale being put on reserve/NFL suspension for two games, do not count against the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs signing former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun

According to NFL reporter Doug Kyed, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Oladokun was the Steelers seventh-round pick in 2022 but didn’t seem to have much of a shot to make the team from the very beginning. Once it became clear the Steelers were not going to move on from Mason Rudolph, the pick of Oladokun was wasted. Now he can compete for a spot on the depth chart in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Foxborough, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Wr#Ir#The New England Patriots#Espn#The New York Giants#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy