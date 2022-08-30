ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Artemis I launch: NASA to make second attempt Saturday

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shdxk_0hbjK4mN00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. ( WFLA ) — NASA will make another attempt this weekend to launch the historic Artemis I mission after the first attempt was scrubbed on Monday .

The agency confirmed Tuesday evening that the next launch attempt is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3. The two-hour launch window is set to open at 2:17 p.m. ET.

The announcement was made during a teleconference with Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin, Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and Space Launch System (SLS) Program Manager John Honeycutt.

Artemis I was initially set to launch on Monday morning but NASA teams spent several hours troubleshooting different problems before the launch window opened. The launch director eventually scrubbed Monday’s attempt due to an issue with one of the rocket’s engines. According to NASA, teams had trouble “getting one of the four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the rocket’s core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff.”

After the launch was scrubbed, engineers stayed on-site to gather data on what went wrong. The mission’s management team met Tuesday afternoon before the teleconference to discuss how to move forward.

“We agreed on what was called ‘Option 1,’ which is to operationally change the loading procedure and start our engine chill-down earlier,” Sarafin explained during Tuesday’s teleconference. “We also agreed to do some work at the pad to address the leak that we saw at the hydrogen tail service mast umbilical.”

Weather during Saturday’s launch window is expected to be less favorable than it was on Monday. Launch Weather Officer Mark Berger said during the teleconference the probability for a weather violation during the countdown appears “rather high.”

VIDEO: Lightning strikes Artemis I launch tower

“We will have a fairly strong onshore flow so that does favor showers and possibly a few thunderstorms moving in from the coast during the morning and early afternoon hours, so we’ll have to watch that as far as tanking,” Berger said.

If the launch has to be scrubbed again on Saturday, the earliest NASA could make another attempt would be Monday.

“With all scrubs, it depends on the reason you scrub. That really drives your turnaround,” Blackwell-Thompson said. “But provided that it was a weather issue, we are driven by replenishment of our commodities – hydrogen being the primary driver. We could go as soon as Monday, so 48 hours is our turnaround.”

The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft were still sitting at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B as of Tuesday evening. There were concerns after Monday’s scrub that the rocket would have to be rolled back into the vehicle assembly building.

Once Artemis I lifts off, the mission will travel a total of about 1.3 million miles. The mission is the first step in NASA’s plan to send us back to the moon, establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface and eventually send astronauts to Mars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Space Launch System#Kennedy Space Center#Artemis Mission
WANE 15

Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WANE 15

9/2 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

North Side 20 Carroll 28Homestead 24 Bishop Luers 16Concordia 0 Snider 42South Side 18 Bishop Dwenger 42Northrop 14 Wayne 31Norwell 27 Leo 0New Haven 27 DeKalb 7East Noble 27 Huntington North 26Bellmont 0 Columbia City 49Adams Central 42 Covenant Christian 19Bluffton 35 South Adams 50Heritage 32 Woodlan 14Southern Wells 6 Jay County 41Garrett 0 Churubusco […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WANE 15

Hoosiers to host Illinois Friday night in opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosiers get the 2022 season rolling this Friday night, as Indiana hosts Illinois at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. The IU program has run the gamut the past few seasons. In 2020 the Hoosiers went 6-2, IU’s most successful season in decades. Last fall, however, the Hoosiers finished 2-10 overall […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Courts: ‘Ghost gun’ dealer sentenced to three years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A federal judge sentenced a local barber and hairstylist who also dealt guns on the side to three years in prison Wednesday, according to U.S. District Court records. Federal prosecutors initially recommended 21-year-old David Talarico receive a 46-month prison sentence as part of a plea agreement where admitted to counts […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy