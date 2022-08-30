Read full article on original website
Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’
Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), a former Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, joins Andrea Mitchell to share the important role local translators play for U.S. troops abroad and why he thinks more must be done to support Afghan translators who were left behind when U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan. “That deal that we made with them was that they could put their lives in our hands, that we would have their backs and get them out to safety if the time came,” says Moulton. “And we have yet to live up to that promise.”Sept. 1, 2022.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Emotional Ivanka Trump Breaks Down On Phone Call One Month After Mother Ivana's Death As Mar-a-Lago Drama Intensifies
Ivanka Trump was visibly overcome by emotions while chatting on the phone as she made her way to the gym, Radar has learned. The eldest daughter of president #45 fought back tears during her outing in Miami on Wednesday following a series of stressful events for her family.Ivanka is currently grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Ivana Trump, who died from a fall at her home on July 14. Less than one week after the socialite was found dead, her loved ones gathered for a "celebration of life" at the Upper East Side's St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Meanwhile, her...
Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Leader Behind Darya Dugina Plot Says Putin's End Will Come 'Quietly'
The National Republican Army head told the Kyiv Post that the Russian president will be removed from power "as soon as he becomes inconvenient for elites."
Joe and Jill Biden invite Barack and Michelle Obama to the White House next week so they can finally see their official portraits after Trump wouldn't host them
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to the White House next week for the long-delayed unveiling of their official portraits. If he had followed tradition, former President Donald Trump would have invited the Obamas to the...
How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
‘Together we can choose a better path’: Biden addresses threats to American democracy
President Biden delivered a prime-time address from Philadelphia where he addressed the nation on threats to America's democracy. He spoke on "MAGA Republicans" and Donald Trump, stating that both represent a threat to our country, and added that there is no place for political violence in America. Sept. 2, 2022.
Justice Department argues they were misled about classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
NBC's Ken Dilanian discusses the Department of Justice's case and arguments over the search for classified documents at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and how this could be more than just a case of obstruction.Sept. 1, 2022.
Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold
Bill Barr says Donald Trump probably committed a serious crime in a stunning new interview. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how on Friday we learned much more about the many classified documents Trump stole and stashed at Mar-a-Lago.Sept. 3, 2022.
Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’
Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his concerns over the way sensitive and classified documents were stored at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “I am fairly confident, just a general feeling, that every significant intelligence service in the world has been floating in and out of Mar-a-Lago all through his presidency and beyond,” says Reed. A “fundamental lesson anyone learns who deals with classified information is you can't talk about it. Two, you have to secure it. And certainly you can't take it with you.”Sept. 1, 2022.
Senators return from bipartisan Ukraine trip as U.N. team heads to nuclear plant
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Rob Portman have just returned from a bipartisan trip to Ukraine, and they join Morning Joe to discuss meeting with Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelenskyy. The senators also weigh in on the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago and the response from former President Trump.Sept. 1, 2022.
