ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), a former Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, joins Andrea Mitchell to share the important role local translators play for U.S. troops abroad and why he thinks more must be done to support Afghan translators who were left behind when U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan. “That deal that we made with them was that they could put their lives in our hands, that we would have their backs and get them out to safety if the time came,” says Moulton. “And we have yet to live up to that promise.”Sept. 1, 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Mitchell
MSNBC

GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn

The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
POTUS
RadarOnline

Emotional Ivanka Trump Breaks Down On Phone Call One Month After Mother Ivana's Death As Mar-a-Lago Drama Intensifies

Ivanka Trump was visibly overcome by emotions while chatting on the phone as she made her way to the gym, Radar has learned. The eldest daughter of president #45 fought back tears during her outing in Miami on Wednesday following a series of stressful events for her family.Ivanka is currently grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Ivana Trump, who died from a fall at her home on July 14. Less than one week after the socialite was found dead, her loved ones gathered for a "celebration of life" at the Upper East Side's St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Meanwhile, her...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#People Are People#Taliban
MSNBC

Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill Biden invite Barack and Michelle Obama to the White House next week so they can finally see their official portraits after Trump wouldn't host them

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to the White House next week for the long-delayed unveiling of their official portraits. If he had followed tradition, former President Donald Trump would have invited the Obamas to the...
POTUS
MSNBC

How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob

Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
POTUS
MSNBC

Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his concerns over the way sensitive and classified documents were stored at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “I am fairly confident, just a general feeling, that every significant intelligence service in the world has been floating in and out of Mar-a-Lago all through his presidency and beyond,” says Reed. A “fundamental lesson anyone learns who deals with classified information is you can't talk about it. Two, you have to secure it. And certainly you can't take it with you.”Sept. 1, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy