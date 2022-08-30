Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Space & Rocket Center to host launch party for Artemis I second launch attempt
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center announced that it will still have its launch party for the second attempt of the Artemis I launch. The launch is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at 1:17 p.m. The doors to the Davidson Center for Space Exploration will open...
WAFF
Plans announced for new central office, career tech academy for Huntsville City Schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans have been announced for a new central office and career tech academy after the Huntsville City Council voted to donate 14 acres to Huntsville City Schools. Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said the new buildings will help the school system better serve its students.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure
The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure. Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through...
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Group of Monte Sano neighbors sue City of Huntsville over development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Monte Sano development could come to a screeching halt. A group of neighbors is suing the City of Huntsville and the project’s developers, See Forever, to stop it. Huntsville city leaders want to build the Summit of Monte Sano new development right next to...
gadsdenmessenger.com
People of Etowah – Craig Ford
I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
WAFF
City of Huntsville brings back weekly Jazz in the Park event
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To add on top of Huntsville’s Music Month, for the first time since 2019, the city of Huntsville is bringing back Jazz in the Park. The City of Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) and presenter Cynthia Joiner Real Estate Group are excited to bring back the event and say there’s never been a better time.
Mail carrier shortage affecting the elderly population in Madison
People in Madison say they have not received their mail consistently for quite some time. One resident says she’s surprised when she does get delivery to her mailbox.
RELATED PEOPLE
Some Alabama dispensaries hesitate to apply for medical marijuana licenses
While some dispensary businesses are eager to put in an application for a medical marijuana license, others are not.
WAFF
Registration opens for Huntsville Parks & Rec fall break camps
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration is now open for the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department’s fall break day camps. Fall break day camps will be at five recreation and community centers from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 3-7. Students in grades 1-6 that attend Huntsville City Schools may attend the camp. The cost is $50 for the first child and $30 for each additional sibling.
WAFF
Burress Road temporarily closing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Burress Road between Cobb and Berkley roads will be closing temporarily starting Sept. 6. The closure will happen daily Sept. 6-9 from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Below is a map of alternate routes that are suggested for drivers.
southerntorch.com
Board recognizes Employees of the Year
Rainsville, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook Page) The DeKalb County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, August 25. The meeting was opened with a moment of silence in memory of Frankie Rowell who was Custodian at Crossville. Rowell was always in attendance at the DeKalb County Board of Education meetings and will be missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will your trash be picked up in Huntsville on Labor Day?
For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Birmingham Estate Sales LLC Three Day Anniston Event
Anniston, AL – Come shopping with Birmingham Estate Sales LLC at this wonderful estate sale!! They have something for everyone and it ALL MUST GO by Saturday!!. Please contact realtor Teri Acker at 256.310.2054 for more information on this fabulous property!
WAFF
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
WAFF
Find the perfect pick-me-up from Tiramisu Paperie
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We love checking in with the Tennessee Valley’s cutest stores. So today, we’re looking at the latest at Tiramisu Paperie!. You know those days where you just want to treat yourself to a little something, or maybe you have a friend who could use a little pick me up — Tiramisu Paperie has you covered. Owner Lisa has everything from paper goods, stationary, homegoods and more.
WAFF
Light rail transit could come to University Drive in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train rocketing through Huntsville is on the horizon for public transit leaders. There are several steps before Huntsville public transit sets up a light rail. The city’s Transit Manager, John Autry, says they would build it on their most used existing bus route along the...
Comments / 0