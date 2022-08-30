ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

AL.com

Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?

There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
gadsdenmessenger.com

People of Etowah – Craig Ford

I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
WAFF

City of Huntsville brings back weekly Jazz in the Park event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To add on top of Huntsville’s Music Month, for the first time since 2019, the city of Huntsville is bringing back Jazz in the Park. The City of Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) and presenter Cynthia Joiner Real Estate Group are excited to bring back the event and say there’s never been a better time.
WAFF

Registration opens for Huntsville Parks & Rec fall break camps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration is now open for the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department’s fall break day camps. Fall break day camps will be at five recreation and community centers from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 3-7. Students in grades 1-6 that attend Huntsville City Schools may attend the camp. The cost is $50 for the first child and $30 for each additional sibling.
WAFF

Burress Road temporarily closing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Burress Road between Cobb and Berkley roads will be closing temporarily starting Sept. 6. The closure will happen daily Sept. 6-9 from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Below is a map of alternate routes that are suggested for drivers.
southerntorch.com

Board recognizes Employees of the Year

Rainsville, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook Page) The DeKalb County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, August 25. The meeting was opened with a moment of silence in memory of Frankie Rowell who was Custodian at Crossville. Rowell was always in attendance at the DeKalb County Board of Education meetings and will be missed.
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
WAFF

Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case

Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
WAFF

Find the perfect pick-me-up from Tiramisu Paperie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We love checking in with the Tennessee Valley’s cutest stores. So today, we’re looking at the latest at Tiramisu Paperie!. You know those days where you just want to treat yourself to a little something, or maybe you have a friend who could use a little pick me up — Tiramisu Paperie has you covered. Owner Lisa has everything from paper goods, stationary, homegoods and more.
WAFF

Light rail transit could come to University Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train rocketing through Huntsville is on the horizon for public transit leaders. There are several steps before Huntsville public transit sets up a light rail. The city’s Transit Manager, John Autry, says they would build it on their most used existing bus route along the...
