Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’
Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
WAAY-TV
Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
WAAY-TV
Hartselle man indicted for allegedly poisoning his wife
A Hartselle man is accused of attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said Brian Mann, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Morgan County grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation by the Hartselle...
WAAY-TV
State files response to motions for recusal of judge, overturned conviction in Mike Blakely trial
It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation. Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
Alabama seeks to dismiss lawsuit to stop Alan Eugene Miller’s execution
The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of killing...
WAFF
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
WAFF
Verdict reached for one suspect in 2018 murder of Huntsville Samaritan
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday a verdict was reached for Domanek Jackson after she took the stand at trial on Thursday. The jury came to a guilty verdict for Robbery and not guilty for Capital Murder and felony murder. Jackson and her co-defendant, X’Zavier Scott, are charged with Capital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
WAFF
Alabama Attorney General: court upholds conviction of Jackson Co. man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s attorney general announced the upholding of a 2020 conviction on Wednesday. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25, for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in December 2020.
WAFF
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to investigate possible thefts at a nearby junkyard. It started when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle because it did not have a tag. When the deputy questioned the driver, she admitted to dropping off two men, Phillip Basham and a man she only knew as “Dustin,” at a junk yard so they could steal car parts.
Alabama man assaulted three law enforcement officers, authorities say
Authorities say two Lawrence County deputies and a Moulton police officer were injured Thursday during an altercation with a Trinity man. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Tyler Parker, 22, faces multiple charges following an incident Thursday afternoon at about 5:15. Officers responded to a domestic violence call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
WAFF
Trial date set for suspect in Owen’s Cross Roads double murder from 2018
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Judge Donna Pate listed a trial date for Yoni Aguilar who is being charged with the killing of 13-year-old Maria Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza in 2018. Aguilar, along with Israel Gonzalez Palomino, is suspected of decapitating Lopez and killing Mendoza on June...
2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide following crash applies for youthful offender status
The defense for a Muscle Shoals teen recently indicted and charged with criminally negligent homicide has applied for youthful offender status, according to court records.
Coroner identifies Quail Creek Campground shooting victim
The Morgan County Coroner has released the name of a man killed at the Quail Creek Campground on Thursday night.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 detained after shooting at Morgan County campground
UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting at Quail Creek campground near Hartselle. According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When investigators arrived the victim was still alive. Air Evac arrived to the...
WAFF
Tuscumbia man arrested for selling heroin, female detained for felony warrants
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday evening Harold Dabney Jr., 53 was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia. Dabney’s home, 918 Madison Avenue in Tuscumbia, had been under surveillance for several weeks by the Tuscumbia Special Operations Group (TSOG) due to information of him selling heroin.
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
Comments / 13