Limestone County, AL

Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’

Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
Hartselle man indicted for allegedly poisoning his wife

A Hartselle man is accused of attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said Brian Mann, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Morgan County grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation by the Hartselle...
State files response to motions for recusal of judge, overturned conviction in Mike Blakely trial

It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation. Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case

Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
Alabama Attorney General: court upholds conviction of Jackson Co. man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s attorney general announced the upholding of a 2020 conviction on Wednesday. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25, for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in December 2020.
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to investigate possible thefts at a nearby junkyard. It started when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle because it did not have a tag. When the deputy questioned the driver, she admitted to dropping off two men, Phillip Basham and a man she only knew as “Dustin,” at a junk yard so they could steal car parts.
Alabama man assaulted three law enforcement officers, authorities say

Authorities say two Lawrence County deputies and a Moulton police officer were injured Thursday during an altercation with a Trinity man. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Tyler Parker, 22, faces multiple charges following an incident Thursday afternoon at about 5:15. Officers responded to a domestic violence call...
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
