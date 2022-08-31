ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

From the ACC to Army: Former Fayetteville standouts on Division I college football rosters

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kObdG_0hbjJlQ200

Week 1 of the college football season starts Thursday across the nation.

At least 33 former Cumberland County high school football players are on a Division I college football roster ahead of the 2022 season.

Pine Forest and South View pace the pack with at least six players set to hit the field for a DI squad. Terry Sanford and Trinity Christian have four each, followed by Cape Fear (3), E.E. Smith (2), Gray’s Creek (2) and Seventy-First (2).

Here’s a rundown of the Division I college football players who played high school football in Cumberland County. If we missed someone, email rbaxley@fayobserver.com and we’ll add them to the online version of the story.

Cape Fear

  • Justice Galloway-Velazquez, Campbell
  • Caleb Krings, Elon
  • Jaylen Hudson, Wake Forest

ACC POWER RANKINGS:Clemson opens as the favorite, NC State not far behind

INJURED TAR HEELS:UNC football could be without stars Josh Downs, Tony Grimes for Appalachian State game

WOLFPACK STARTERS:NC State football releases depth chart for ECU game

Douglas Byrd

  • Nakai Butler, Army

E.E. Smith

  • Markell Samuel, Appalachian State
  • Randy Franklin, Navy

Gray’s Creek

  • Garrett Crockett, Davidson
  • Jerry Garcia Jr., Richmond

Jack Britt

  • Luca Duarte, Grambling State

Pine Forest

  • Julian Hill, Campbell
  • Isaiah Potts, Charlotte
  • Dominic Roberto, Furman
  • Matt Sochovka, Furman
  • Justin Eaglin, James Madison
  • DJ Jones, North Carolina

'JUST KEEP GOING':After injuries, UNC football’s D.J. Jones starting RB for Tar Heels

PALADINS FROM PINE FOREST:Pine Forest duo talks Furman football, the college experience and representing Fayetteville

DUARTE'S JOURNEY:Jack Britt kicker to play Division I college football at HBCU

Seventy-First

  • Camari Williams, Navy
  • Kyler Davis, Norfolk State

South View

  • Mike Edwards, Campbell
  • Tyquez Royal, Campbell
  • Ja’mareese Ray, Charleston Southern
  • Emery Simmons, Indiana
  • Joshua George, North Carolina A&T
  • Shomari Wallace, North Carolina A&T

Terry Sanford

  • Elijah Morris, East Carolina
  • Tanner Morris, James Madison
  • Yates Johnson, NC State
  • Ezemdi Udoh, NC State

Trinity Christian

  • Chavon McEachern, Charlotte
  • Zovon Lindsay, Coastal Carolina
  • Trevon Jones, Elon
  • Jeff Woods Jr., Norfolk State

Westover

  • Twan Anderson, North Carolina Central

BEST IN FAYETTEVILLE:Best of 910Preps Football: Westover’s Twan Anderson took Wolverines’ defense ‘to another level’

Village Christian

  • Asa Barnes, East Carolina

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

Comments / 0

