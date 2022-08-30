ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Front Page News: Black Pastor Wrongfully Arrested For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 4 days ago

An Alabama pastor was wrongfully arrested for watering his neighbor’s flowers.  Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor’s flowers because he was watching after their home while they were away.  Police responded to a call that another neighbor made and they admitted to being wrong. The poster was charged with obstructing government operations.

Rock T dives into Serena Williiams’ recent tennis match and her win!

