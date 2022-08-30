ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Roundup: Pedestrian killed in Oxnard hit-and-run, Simi Valley fatal solo crash

By Victoria Talbot and Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9WnU_0hbjJcTV00

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard hit-and-run turns fatal

OXNARD — A 40-year-old man who was critically injured early Monday by a hit-and-run driver in Oxnard has died.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a caller reported that a person was down in the roadway near Ventura Road and Ninth Street, said Cpl. Mike Wood of the Oxnard Police Department.

Police and emergency medical personnel found the victim with significant injuries indicating he had been hit by a vehicle.

The man, identified as Carlos Rangel Flores, 40, of Oxnard, was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he later died.

Police believe the vehicle, possibly a sedan, was traveling southbound on Ventura Road at the time, Wood said.

"We're still looking for clues and leads," said Wood, who said the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper near the license plate.

Anyone who saw the accident or who may have information is asked to contact Wood at 805-385-7749 or at mike.wood@oxnardpd.org.

Driver injured in crash

THOUSAND OAKS — A driver was injured in a crash along southbound Highway 101 in Thousand Oaks Tuesday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 7:45 p.m. on or near the Westlake Boulevard offramp, according to California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department reports.

The vehicle had apparently overturned and gone off the side of the road, trapping the driver. Firefighters extricated the patient, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No one else was in the car, officials said. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately available.

Simi Valley man dies in solo crash

SIMI VALLEY — A Simi Valley man died Monday afternoon after he crashed into a light pole, the Simi Valley Police Department said Tuesday.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 4:20 p.m. near Lost Canyons Drive and Copperstone Lane.

The driver, identified by police as Brian Trejo, 42, was the only person in the car.

Police determined Trejo lost control of the vehicle, described as a sedan. Speed appears to be a contributing factor, authorities said. There were no indications of drug or alcohol impairment. No other motorists and no pedestrians were injured.

The accident led to the closure of Lost Canyons Drive for several hours as detectives investigated.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Pedestrian killed in Oxnard hit-and-run, Simi Valley fatal solo crash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run

A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Rangel Flores Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Ventura Road [Oxnard, CA]

The deadly incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. near Ventura Road and Ninth Street. Furthermore, according to Oxnard police, responding medical personnel located the man with significant injuries. It was believed that he had been struck by a southbound sedan. Unfortunately, 40-year-old Flores was pronounced dead after being transported to...
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Accidents
Oxnard, CA
Accidents
Simi Valley, CA
Accidents
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Simi Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Valley Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the help of the public in identifying a wanted credit card suspect. On Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the suspect used a stolen credit card to make $667.45 worth of purchases at Turner’s Outdoorsman, Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco and Panda Express in the Santa Clarita area.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Rangel
L.A. Weekly

Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
WEST COVINA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road

An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Boy Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Nectarine Avenue [Goleta, CA]

GOLETA, CA (September 2, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Nectarine Avenue that killed one child. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., between Mandarin Drive and Alondra Drive on August 30th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However,...
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Cpl#Thousand Oaks
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic

A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kvta.com

Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta

The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
VENTURA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy