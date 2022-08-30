Roundup: Pedestrian killed in Oxnard hit-and-run, Simi Valley fatal solo crash

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard hit-and-run turns fatal

OXNARD — A 40-year-old man who was critically injured early Monday by a hit-and-run driver in Oxnard has died.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a caller reported that a person was down in the roadway near Ventura Road and Ninth Street, said Cpl. Mike Wood of the Oxnard Police Department.

Police and emergency medical personnel found the victim with significant injuries indicating he had been hit by a vehicle.

The man, identified as Carlos Rangel Flores, 40, of Oxnard, was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he later died.

Police believe the vehicle, possibly a sedan, was traveling southbound on Ventura Road at the time, Wood said.

"We're still looking for clues and leads," said Wood, who said the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper near the license plate.

Anyone who saw the accident or who may have information is asked to contact Wood at 805-385-7749 or at mike.wood@oxnardpd.org.

Driver injured in crash

THOUSAND OAKS — A driver was injured in a crash along southbound Highway 101 in Thousand Oaks Tuesday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 7:45 p.m. on or near the Westlake Boulevard offramp, according to California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department reports.

The vehicle had apparently overturned and gone off the side of the road, trapping the driver. Firefighters extricated the patient, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No one else was in the car, officials said. The extent of injuries wasn't immediately available.

Simi Valley man dies in solo crash

SIMI VALLEY — A Simi Valley man died Monday afternoon after he crashed into a light pole, the Simi Valley Police Department said Tuesday.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 4:20 p.m. near Lost Canyons Drive and Copperstone Lane.

The driver, identified by police as Brian Trejo, 42, was the only person in the car.

Police determined Trejo lost control of the vehicle, described as a sedan. Speed appears to be a contributing factor, authorities said. There were no indications of drug or alcohol impairment. No other motorists and no pedestrians were injured.

The accident led to the closure of Lost Canyons Drive for several hours as detectives investigated.

