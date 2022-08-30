ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of stealing truck left running in store parking lot

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck that was left running while its owner was inside a business in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station said that at 4:56 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 13000 block of Central Road.

The vehicle’s owner said he left his vehicle on while he went inside the store. When he exited, he saw his truck being driven away by a suspect.

The victim was able to advise deputies of his vehicle’s location via the GPS from his cell phone, which he left inside the vehicle.

At 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Japatul Road and Joshua Road, where they located the vehicle and arrested convicted felon Johnathan Roy Westle Suttle of Apple Valley.

Suttle was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for grand theft auto. He was also booked on a felony warrant and a parole violation. His bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Clancy at the Apple Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of stealing truck left running in store parking lot

