Lubbock man convicted of impersonating officer faces new impersonation charge

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

A 52-year-old Lubbock man convicted three years ago of impersonating a federal agent faces a new charge for what police say was similar behavior in July.

A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Donn Wojtowicz on a count of impersonating a public servant.

The offense is a third-degree felony, which carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison. However, prosecutors could use his prior conviction to raise his maximum sentence to 20 years.

Man who impersonated federal agent in Lubbock sentenced to 4 years in prison

The new case against Wojtowicz stems from a July 2 encounter at World of Beer in the 2900 West Loop 289.

Police were initially called to a nearby business about a possibly intoxicated man in a blue shirt and blue shorts being aggressive to passersby, asking people for money and putting his shoes in people's faces.

Witnesses directed a responding officer to the World of Beer, saying the man causing the disturbance was in the bathroom, according to a Lubbock police report.

The officer spoke with the man, later identified as Wojtowicz, and asked him about his behavior, the report states.

Wojtowicz reportedly became hostile with the officer. However, he was initially compliant when he was asked to leave the bathroom but regained his defiance when he was asked to leave the business.

The officer handcuffed Wojtowicz, but told him he was not under arrest, and led him to his police vehicle.

Witnesses told the officer that Wojtowicz was drinking before they called the police. Wojtowicz reportedly refused to tell the officer how much alcohol he drank that day, the report states.

During the conversation, Wojtowicz reportedly told the officer that he was a federal agent and that the officer couldn't arrest him. Wojtowicz told the officer that he was under arrest and was under federal investigation, according to the report.

Wojtowicz was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains on counts of public intoxication and impersonating a public servant.

In August 2019, Wojtowicz pleaded guilty to a count of impersonating a public servant, after Lubbock police investigators identified him as the man linked to multiple reports in which people complained they were harrassed by a man claiming to be a federal agent. Court records show Wojtowicz was released from prison on Dec. 16, 2020.

In the first instance, Wojtowicz was seen driving erratically on 34th Street, yelling at a motorist whom he followed to the Costco Parking lot, telling him that he was under arrest.

Lubbock police arrested him later that day and he was released on bond two days later.

Months later, an investigator looking into Wojtowicz's behavior found eight more calls from people complaining about or witnessing harassing behavior from him.

In one of the episodes, Lubbock police responded to Costco, where Wojtowicz was reportedly harassing people at the parking lot. A witness told police he reportedly saw Wojtowicz yelling about having sex with a man and his child, the warrant states. Other calls reported Wojtowicz allegedly harassing people by trying to solicit sex from them or yelling at them about seeing them in court.

In the last episode, a man told police that Wojtowicz pulled up next to him and his father while they were stopped at the intersection of Slide Road and 29th Drive. Wojtowicz reportedly told them they were under arrest and that he was a Homeland Security agent but displayed a badge that had “CIA” on it, the warrant states.

The man tried to follow Wojtowicz to write down his license plate number but it was too dirty to read. The man’s father called 911.

The man said he didn’t think to report the encounter until he saw a report of Wojtowicz’s arrest in the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Investigators concluded that Wojtowicz’s behavior at the time was escalating and he posed a “significant danger to the citizens of Lubbock,” the warrant states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man convicted of impersonating officer faces new impersonation charge

