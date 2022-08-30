ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison

By By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
 3 days ago
A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Monday to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where he encountered Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety.

