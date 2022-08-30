Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison

Related
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
Trump news – live: Ex-president rages at DOJ, FBI and ‘cognitively impaired’ Biden ahead of Pennsylvania rally
Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.The ex-president is going to be campaigning for two of his endorsed candidates, Dr Mehmet Oz and Republican Doug Mastriano, who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising and lags in polls. Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former...
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 0