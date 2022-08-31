ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘Real problem’: Homeless camps near playgrounds worry parents

By Jenny Young, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtWEW_0hbjJEUB00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The playground at Couch Park in Northwest Portland is often filled with kids. With school starting even more kids will be on the playground –and right now there is a homeless camp in front of it.

Metropolitan Learning Center uses the playground during the school year. One grandmother who said her grandchildren will start kindergarten and 2nd grade told KOIN 6 News that playground is one of her biggest worries.

Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight

“It’s a real problem,” she said. “We’re concerned about the playground that it’s going to be combined, that it’s readily not accessible to the homeless. It’s concerning.”

While KOIN 6 News was at the scene talking with parents, a man walked onto the playground, talked with kids and played on the equipment. He told KOIN 6 News he lives on the streets but is getting housing in a few days.

Mayor Ted Wheeler recently banned camping within 150 feet of a school. The mayor’s office said their team is aware of the homeless camp at Couch Park and will give campers notice by the end of this week that the camp will be removed next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XytKs_0hbjJEUB00
A grandmother is concerned about the homeless camp near Couch Park in Northwest Portland, August 30, 2022 (KOIN)

But the grandmother is frustrated that sites like this — tents and scattered trash on the sidewalks and streets — have become normal for her grandchildren.

“Basically they’re pretty used to it but they know if it’s outrageous behavior to move away and not be near it,” she said. “I hope it will change. I wish the city would do more.”

On Tuesday, Wheeler’s office told KOIN 6 News the city has removed more than 2 dozen camps near schools and along safe walking routes since his August 19 declaration.

Asked if there are plans to make sure campers don’t return to those spots, the mayor’s office said:


The expanded Emergency Declaration prohibits camping around school buildings and along priority routes to and from schools, prioritizes the work of the Impact Reduction Program to post and remove camps in these areas, and enables them to keep these sites free of camping if people return. Our messaging and verbal outreach reflects this.

Comments / 11

Jacob North
2d ago

They should worry ANYBODY, parents or not. Having these sickos near children while on the worst drugs on the planet and NO consequences for their crimes. A very dangerous combination.

Reply
2
 

opb.org

How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
SALEM, OR
opb.org

How a peer-led homeless services provider is helping people who are unhoused in Vancouver find stability, community

Last month, the City of Vancouver published a report to measure the impact of its first “Safe Stay Community,” a homeless shelter facility called the Outpost which opened last December. But unlike traditional, congregate shelters, the Outpost consists of 20 modular, shed-like structures to house single individuals or couples experiencing homelessness. It is being managed around the clock by Outsiders Inn, a local homeless services provider that is staffed entirely by people with lived experiences of homelessness. According to city officials, within the first six months of its operation, 30 percent of the 46 residents who are unhoused at the Outpost transitioned to housing, and 11 of them found jobs. Police calls and visits to the area also decreased 30 percent compared to the previous year. Joining us are Adam Kravitz, the executive director of Outsiders Inn, and Jamie Spinelli, the homeless response coordinator for the City of Vancouver.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR
