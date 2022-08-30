Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Young child finally laid to rest 7 months after being brutally beaten, exercised to death
SAN ANTONIO - Seven months after his tragic death, 12-year-old Danilo Coles will finally be laid to rest. Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach, confirmed that Danilo will be laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony. Danilo's father, Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily...
foxsanantonio.com
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help locating missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a missing teen who left suicide notes behind. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes.
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Migrants being held hostage at South Side motel run over by captor, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A potential hostage situation on the city's South Side ends with shots fire, and leaves two men in the hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berg's Mill Motel off South Presa Street near Old Corpus Christi Road. Police said they believe that four...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for woman accused of robbing Dollar General, pulling knife on employee
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is searching for a woman responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General on the city's northwest side. Authorities were called on August 20 around 3:45 p.m. to 4302 Culebra Rd. for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the suspect walked out the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
foxsanantonio.com
New mental health funding aims to help kids and teens before they reach a crisis
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is investing $26 million in mental health recovery after the pandemic, with more than half going to youth mental health. Advocates say this is especially needed because a recent report ranked Texas last in the nation for mental health access. The hope...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Motorcyclist dies after being thrown several yards following crash on Far West Side
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning motorcycle accident has left one dead and has shut down parts of a Far West Side highway. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday along West Loop 1604 North and Military Drive near Sea World. Police said that Ricardo Rangel was riding his...
foxsanantonio.com
New exhibit chronicles San Antonio photographer's deadly cancer journey
SAN ANTONIO -- A new exhibit featuring the work of San Antonio photographer Reggie Campbell will go on display this week, more than 2-years after he lost his battle with cancer. Campbell was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He fought the disease as the South Texas Blood and Tissue...
foxsanantonio.com
House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
foxsanantonio.com
Wash Tub hosts blood drive, donors will receive $20 car wash voucher
SAN ANTONIO – To help alleviate blood shortages, the Wash Tub is partnering up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host a 3-day blood drive event at 11 Wash Tub locations. Donors will receive a free $20 Wash Tube car wash voucher and a $20 eGift...
foxsanantonio.com
Safer America Plan: what this could look like in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The beginning of a new month marked the end of a life at what was a nightclub on the east side. "I got here he was laying on the ground still and they had tape around him," says Barbara Boyd. "And I remember telling officers, 'Can you please cover him up?'"
foxsanantonio.com
Overcrowded buses cause concern for parents
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - "A couple of days ago, they had my son sitting on the floor of the bus along with other students," says mom of two, Courtney Rawson. She's upset with how crowded the buses have become in the Comal Independent School District (CISD). Rawson said she spends a quarter of a tank of gas after she found out her son had to ride on the floor on the way home from school.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ranked among Top 10 deadliest cities for driving during holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO - A reminder to be extra careful on the road as we near Labor Day weekend. San Antonio ranks among the top ten deadliest cities for driving over the holiday weekend. We come in sixth place. Young people, ages 16 to 25, are the most frequent victims with...
foxsanantonio.com
Crews forced to cut burglar bars to battle fire at abandoned commercial building
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had an extra level of difficulty in battling a Downtown fire. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a commercial building along East Quincy Street near Interstate 35. When San Antonio firefighters arrived, they found black smoke pouring out of the abandoned building. But before...
Comments / 0