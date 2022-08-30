ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
North Carolina State
Benson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, NC
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need your help locating missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a missing teen who left suicide notes behind. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sunday School#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms

SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Safer America Plan: what this could look like in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The beginning of a new month marked the end of a life at what was a nightclub on the east side. "I got here he was laying on the ground still and they had tape around him," says Barbara Boyd. "And I remember telling officers, 'Can you please cover him up?'"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Overcrowded buses cause concern for parents

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - "A couple of days ago, they had my son sitting on the floor of the bus along with other students," says mom of two, Courtney Rawson. She's upset with how crowded the buses have become in the Comal Independent School District (CISD). Rawson said she spends a quarter of a tank of gas after she found out her son had to ride on the floor on the way home from school.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy