Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
Tractor trailer overturns on Rt 33 narrowly avoiding head on collision
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tractor trailer turned over on US Rt 33 East on Monday between Middle and Rich Mountains. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Rob Elbon received a call at around 12:38pm Monday regarding a tractor trailer which had overturned near Harman.
Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire
According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
Update: Both Missing Area Juveniles Apprehended
UPDATE: WDTV is reporting that State Police says Peyton Yonkosky was apprehended by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department around 2 p.m. Friday outside of Belington. ORIGINAL: WDTV is reporting that according to State Police, both juveniles were spotted Friday morning in Belington. Konner Ferrell was apprehended by the Barbour...
Man tells officers he was driving to a mountain ‘to see the stars’ after vehicle flip
BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash in Bowden early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash on Stuart Memorial Drive in Randolph County around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO said the driver “was driving to...
Woman accused of leading officers on multi-county pursuit after shoplifting
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she shoplifted from a store and led police on a multi-county pursuit. Officers were dispatched to Walmart in White Hall around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a shoplifter who was attempting to flee, according to a criminal complaint.
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road
BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree....
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/31/22 @ 11:25 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to a Clarksburg apartment complex Wednesday morning. Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to Oakmound Apartments. Officers on the scene told 5 News a man fell out of an apartment window but could not...
Fairmont man charged after ‘large amount of drugs’ found during traffic stop and residence search
A man has been charged after troopers found a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop and residence search in Marion County.
Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was charged after officers said a 4-year-old child was locked in a bedroom with boxes barricading access to the bathroom while she was at work. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. for a welfare check, according...
4-year-old left alone in Morgantown apartment, mother charged
A Morgantown woman is being held on $40,000 bond after she allegedly left her 4-year-old daughter home alone in their apartment. Jasmine Lynette Burrows, 29, of Morgantown, told Morgantow. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer
Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer, 87, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in a local nursing home following a brief illness. She was born in Worthington on November 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Paul Basil and Josephine Elizabeth Blackburn Garrett. She was married to Albert Frank Kehrer on November 12, 1955, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2017 after 61 years of marriage. Surviving are three sons, Frank E. Kehrer and his wife Betty of Buckhannon, Albert P. “Al” Kehrer and his wife Stacey of Bridgeport, and William G. “Bill” Kehrer and his significant other Rhonda Wolfe of Clarksburg; three daughters, Dianna K. Urse of Fairmont, Doris Curley and her husband Tom of Wilmington, NC, and Sue Ellen Beebe and her husband Albert of Alma, WV; 15 grandchildren, Linda Butcher and her significant other Robin Wilson, Christina Wilson, Dean Thorniley, Melinda Backlund, Sunshine Thorniley, Joplin Kehrer, Broden Michael Kehrer, Raeanna Urse, Jay Brandon Urse and his wife Jill Sherman, Brittany Urse, Corey Urse, Katelyn Yost and her husband Christopher, Daniel J. Wilson, Rebecca Flint and her husband Brian, Kristen Bassell and her husband Terry; great grandson, Uriah Bassell and several additional great and great great grandchildren; one sister, Paulette Morgan; two sons-in-law, Clifford Thorniley and Lynn Butcher; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three daughters, Helen Thorniley and twin daughters Linda and Lana Kehrer; one grandson, Bonn David Kehrer; one sister, Joann Bowen; and one brother-in-law, Philip “Satch” Morgan. Dorothy was the previous owner of City Window Cleaners and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist church in Ellenboro. She was the first female Exaulted Ruler of the Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks, having served two terms, and was a life long volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the WV Veterans Nursing Facility. She was also a member of the Grange Organization. Dorothy loved to sing and play the piano, was an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and was proudly voted the Ritchie County Belle at the Ritchie County Fair. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Dorothy’s caregivers for their loving care and compassion at the hospitals, nursing facility and at home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 am with Brad Cottrill presiding. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
