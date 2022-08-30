Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: nearly 2,000 firefighting personnel face Friday's Red Flag Alert conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Forecast wind Friday could test firefighting progress against northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. Fire-supporting hot and dry weather will be compounded by windy conditions. The lightning-caused wildfire's Unified Command (UC) says tonight the fire's size is 16,583 acres burned with 1% containment and 1,934 personnel fighting...
KDRV
FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks
Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
KTVL
Mountain Fire burns over 1,400 acres in Siskiyou County, new evacuation order issued
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 2, 10:10 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County say the Mountain Fire, burning southwest of Gazelle in Siskiyou County, has now been recorded burning 1,464 acres with zero containment. Officials said the new acreage is due to a new estimation from their...
KDRV
FireWatch: new fire map shows slight Rum Creek Fire advance near Galice, orders stay in place
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command is sharing its update burn scar map of the fire burning in northern Josephine County. It shows slight wildfire advance toward Galice since yesterday east of that community. The fire's burn area is growing, listed at 10,709 acres today, causing evacuation...
KTVL
Fire activity increases on Rum Creek fire, now almost 15,000 acres
MERLIN, ORE. — Updated Sept. 1st at 1:35 am:. Firefighting resources are surging to new areas to address locations where the fire crossed lines on the eastern edge of the fire. Fire remains active overnight due to warm temperatures, low humidity and dry fuels. Structural protection continues in residential...
theashlandchronicle.com
Fire Investigators Confirm Bear Creek Greenway Fire Last Sunday Started in Transient Camp
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the cause of a fire that started last Sunday, August 28 on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road near I-5 exit 35 north of Central Point. Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) Fire Investigators confirmed the fire started in a transient camp along the Greenway and JCSO is investigating charges of reckless burning and criminal mischief. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District and JCFD3 firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the fire’s progress at four acres.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
KDRV
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
KTVL
Medford's last outdoor community pool to close after summer 2023
MEDFORD — City officials approved renovations for the Jackson Aquatic Center Community Pool, which includes closing the last outdoor public pool within the city of Medford in 2023. Rich Rosenthal, the parks, recreation, and facilities director for the city of Medford explained the changes will not happen this year...
State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire rages
WEED -- Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders Saturday after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through Siskiyou County near Mount Shasta, injuring people and torching an unknown number of homes. The blaze has burned 3,921 acres and is 20 percent contained according to Cal Fire.The fire that began Friday afternoon on or near a wood-products plant quickly blew into a neighborhood on the northern edge of Weed but then carried the flames away from the city of about 2,600.Evacuees described heavy smoke and chunks of ash raining down.Annie Peterson said she was sitting on the porch of her home near...
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
