Sabine County, TX

KTRE

East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions have caused armadillos to leave the woods in search of food in residential areas. Armadillos, love them or hate them, are causing many homeowners to seek professional help to trap and relocate the...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

CDC allocates updated COVID-19 boosters for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reports with updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now authorized and recommended for use, doses are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at health care providers across Texas next week. The Centers for Disease Control and...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Should a city be required to get voter approval before taking on any new debt?. That’s the big question in Nacogdoches. The approved to move forward with certificates of obligation last week, which would fund projects like consolidating two city fire stations, fix drainage issues and replace deteriorated play ground equipment. All bypassing voter approval.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022

(KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced the provision of more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits for September. The benefit is expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food benefits play an important role in helping to ensure every...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Texas Parks & Wildlife reminds East Texas hunters of seasonal regulations

Here in East Texas people can pay a $20 enrollment fee and have access to a handful of courses and certifications. This includes classes, the instructors, and books. Technology Education Manager Kaley Perez oversees the program. “It’s never too late to get started, these will get you that jumpstart that you need to be able to get into the field,” Perez said.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Atkinson Candy Company is celebrating 90 years of business in Lufkin. The company first opened its doors in 1932 with B.E. and Mable Atkinson starting the business early in the Great Depression. President Eric Atkinson says his grandparents opened the company after his grandfather was laid...
LUFKIN, TX

