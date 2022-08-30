Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions have caused armadillos to leave the woods in search of food in residential areas. Armadillos, love them or hate them, are causing many homeowners to seek professional help to trap and relocate the...
KTRE
Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart. According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products. The man is...
KTRE
CDC allocates updated COVID-19 boosters for Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reports with updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now authorized and recommended for use, doses are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at health care providers across Texas next week. The Centers for Disease Control and...
KTRE
Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday night’s game against Nacogdoches, Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy went deep not once, but twice for two touchdown catches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
East Texas seeing an increase of domestic violence victims seeking resources
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The pandemic is partly blamed for a spike in reported domestic violence cases. Help centers like the Family Crisis Center of East Texas are now seeing more people who need assistance. Development Director Melissa Wheeler said the center didn’t see a noticeable change in their...
KTRE
Nacogdoches man petitioning for improvement projects to be on ballot
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Should a city be required to get voter approval before taking on any new debt?. That’s the big question in Nacogdoches. The approved to move forward with certificates of obligation last week, which would fund projects like consolidating two city fire stations, fix drainage issues and replace deteriorated play ground equipment. All bypassing voter approval.
KTRE
Goodwill offering IT training to East Texans through GoodTech Academy
Van Zandt Regional Hospital opens its doors for the first time since 2019 on the 19th of this month. White Oak considering mountain bike trail upgrades to bring more bikers to city. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Yagle says a group of riders came in from Tyler over the weekend...
KTRE
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September 2022
(KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced the provision of more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits for September. The benefit is expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food benefits play an important role in helping to ensure every...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTRE
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announces revenue for fiscal 2022, August state sales tax collections
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today released totals for fiscal 2022 state revenues, in addition to announcing monthly state revenues for August. General Revenue-related revenue for fiscal 2022 totaled $76.47 billion, up 26.4 percent from fiscal 2021. All Funds revenue was $183.34 billion, up 7.5 percent...
KTRE
Texas Parks & Wildlife reminds East Texas hunters of seasonal regulations
Here in East Texas people can pay a $20 enrollment fee and have access to a handful of courses and certifications. This includes classes, the instructors, and books. Technology Education Manager Kaley Perez oversees the program. “It’s never too late to get started, these will get you that jumpstart that you need to be able to get into the field,” Perez said.
KTRE
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Atkinson Candy Company is celebrating 90 years of business in Lufkin. The company first opened its doors in 1932 with B.E. and Mable Atkinson starting the business early in the Great Depression. President Eric Atkinson says his grandparents opened the company after his grandfather was laid...
Comments / 0