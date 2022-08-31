Two arrested after WashCo apartment broken into, victim Maced, shot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men were arrested on Monday after reportedly breaking into an apartment and shooting a man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an apartment complex on Southwest Oleson Road after several people reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man in the apartment complex bleeding.
On the scene, officers said they found a man inside the apartment who was shot through both legs. WCSO said officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.
Officials said the man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight
Authorities learned two men broke into the apartment and one of them sprayed the victim with bear Mace, pistol-whipped and shot him. The two men fled the scene before police arrived.
Detectives identified the suspects as 26-year-old Levi Dakota Garey and 42-year-old Joseph Andrew Mathews. The two were arrested Monday at a Wilsonville apartment, according to WCSO.
Garey was charged with second-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Mathews was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. WCSO said additional charges are likely as they continue to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 3